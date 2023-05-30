The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    James Webb Space Telescope Spots ‘Huge’ Water Vapor Plume on Saturn’s Moon

    Watery vapor on Enceladus may contain chemical components necessary for life, scientists say

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a new discovery on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. According to Space.com, the telescope detected a "huge plume" of watery vapor on the moon, which researchers believe may contain chemical components necessary for life.

    Geronimo Villanueva of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, who was analyzing the data, said, "When I was looking at the data, at first, I was thinking I had to be wrong, it was just so shocking to map a plume more than 20 times the diameter of the moon. The plume extends far beyond what we could have imagined."

    While the moon is covered in a thick layer of water ice, measurements of its rotation indicate the presence of a hidden ocean beneath the frozen surface. Analysis of the jets revealed the presence of methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia - molecules scientists believe are necessary building blocks for life. Researchers hypothesize that some of these gases may have been produced by life itself, according to a report in The Planetary Science Journal.

    Image of Saturn captured from NASA
    (NASA/ Stringer/ Getty Images)
    This is the second time scientists have seen Enceladus spouting water into space. In 2005, a NASA spacecraft called Cassini discovered icy particles coming from Enceladus's subsurface into the moon's surface. However, the new spotting by the JWST gives a wider perspective and higher sensitivity, depicting the jets of vapor going deeper than previously realized.

    Future missions to Enceladus to search for signs of life are being discussed, including the Enceladus Orbilander, which would orbit the moon for about six months, flying through the watery plumes to collect samples.

    Christopher Glein, leading a team to revisit Enceladus with JWST, explained that scientists would search for "specific indicators of habitability, such as organic signatures and hydrogen peroxide." He further clarified, "Hydrogen peroxide is particularly interesting as it can offer far more potent sources of metabolic energy than we previously identified. Cassini didn't provide a clear answer on the availability of such potent oxidants on Enceladus."

