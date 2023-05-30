James Webb Space Telescope Spots ‘Huge’ Water Vapor Plume on Saturn’s Moon
Watery vapor on Enceladus may contain chemical components necessary for life, scientists say
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a new discovery on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. According to Space.com, the telescope detected a "huge plume" of watery vapor on the moon, which researchers believe may contain chemical components necessary for life.
Geronimo Villanueva of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, who was analyzing the data, said, "When I was looking at the data, at first, I was thinking I had to be wrong, it was just so shocking to map a plume more than 20 times the diameter of the moon. The plume extends far beyond what we could have imagined."
While the moon is covered in a thick layer of water ice, measurements of its rotation indicate the presence of a hidden ocean beneath the frozen surface. Analysis of the jets revealed the presence of methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia - molecules scientists believe are necessary building blocks for life. Researchers hypothesize that some of these gases may have been produced by life itself, according to a report in The Planetary Science Journal.
- The James Webb Space Telescope took us closer to the Big Bang than ever before in 2022
- Why NASA’s James Webb telescope and its galactic discoveries may owe something to spy satellites
- We annotated the stunning image from the Webb space telescope that reveals ancient, never-before-seen galaxies
- Out-of-this-world in photos: Groundbreaking Webb telescope images reveal moments from the birth of the universe
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
This is the second time scientists have seen Enceladus spouting water into space. In 2005, a NASA spacecraft called Cassini discovered icy particles coming from Enceladus's subsurface into the moon's surface. However, the new spotting by the JWST gives a wider perspective and higher sensitivity, depicting the jets of vapor going deeper than previously realized.
Future missions to Enceladus to search for signs of life are being discussed, including the Enceladus Orbilander, which would orbit the moon for about six months, flying through the watery plumes to collect samples.
Christopher Glein, leading a team to revisit Enceladus with JWST, explained that scientists would search for "specific indicators of habitability, such as organic signatures and hydrogen peroxide." He further clarified, "Hydrogen peroxide is particularly interesting as it can offer far more potent sources of metabolic energy than we previously identified. Cassini didn't provide a clear answer on the availability of such potent oxidants on Enceladus."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews