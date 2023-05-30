James Webb Space Telescope Spots ‘Huge’ Water Vapor Plume on Saturn’s Moon

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a new discovery on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. According to Space.com, the telescope detected a "huge plume" of watery vapor on the moon, which researchers believe may contain chemical components necessary for life.

Geronimo Villanueva of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, who was analyzing the data, said, "When I was looking at the data, at first, I was thinking I had to be wrong, it was just so shocking to map a plume more than 20 times the diameter of the moon. The plume extends far beyond what we could have imagined."

While the moon is covered in a thick layer of water ice, measurements of its rotation indicate the presence of a hidden ocean beneath the frozen surface. Analysis of the jets revealed the presence of methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia - molecules scientists believe are necessary building blocks for life. Researchers hypothesize that some of these gases may have been produced by life itself, according to a report in The Planetary Science Journal.

(NASA/ Stringer/ Getty Images)

This is the second time scientists have seen Enceladus spouting water into space. In 2005, a NASA spacecraft called Cassini discovered icy particles coming from Enceladus's subsurface into the moon's surface. However, the new spotting by the JWST gives a wider perspective and higher sensitivity, depicting the jets of vapor going deeper than previously realized.

Future missions to Enceladus to search for signs of life are being discussed, including the Enceladus Orbilander, which would orbit the moon for about six months, flying through the watery plumes to collect samples.

Christopher Glein, leading a team to revisit Enceladus with JWST, explained that scientists would search for "specific indicators of habitability, such as organic signatures and hydrogen peroxide." He further clarified, "Hydrogen peroxide is particularly interesting as it can offer far more potent sources of metabolic energy than we previously identified. Cassini didn't provide a clear answer on the availability of such potent oxidants on Enceladus."