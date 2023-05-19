The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    James Kennedy Says Tom Schwartz Is Good with the Cast But ‘Needs to Get Out of His Own Head’

    "Sandoval made a big boo-boo and Raquel never really contributed much to the show regardless," the 'Vanderpump Rules' star exclusively tells The Messenger

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez and Lanae Brody
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

    Following Wednesday's explosive Vanderpump Rules finale — where viewers saw the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair play out — James Kennedy is addressing the cast shakeup and where everyone stands with each other today.

    When asked if Tom Schwartz is still on good terms with the cast despite knowing about the cheating the longest, Kennedy exclusively told The Messenger that all is well, given the circumstances.

    "Yeah, I mean, Schwartz needs to just get out of his own head and manner," the DJ said at Thursday's Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was sponsored in part by Topanga Social.

    "There's not really [cast] division," Kennedy confirmed. "I mean, me and Lala [Kent], Ariana [Madix], Scheana [Shay], we're all still friends. I'm still talking to Schwartz. Sandoval made a big boo-boo and Raquel never really contributed much to the show regardless, so I'm not doubting the show."

    Read More

    "I think it's still going to be thriving," he added. "There's only one Vanderpump Rules, and no one can really do anything much about that. People can come close to try and do something like it, but it's like, it started at a time before there is now, and now we're riding it out. I think I could be riding this wave for... Ask Lisa [Vanderpump]. I mean, she said Season 20 or something. I'm like, 'Yeah, let's go.'"

    Ahead of Wednesday's VPR Season 10 finale, The Messenger broke the news that Sandoval and Leviss are no longer together following their months-long affair. 

    Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
    Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Despite speculation that the duo were never actually together, Lisa Vanderpump told The Messenger those rumors are "rubbish."

    "Absolute rubbish," she clarified.

    Since news of the affair broke in March, one source said that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman — who recently revealed he had stopped drinking a little over a month ago, according to a video obtained by TMZ — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.

    "The one show he didn't sell out was planned last minute, but he's been doing really well selling tickets," a source told The Messenger of Sandoval and his band. "People have still been coming and enjoying the show. Tom is currently taking his sobriety very seriously. He's eliminated all liquor and alcoholic beverages even from the band's backstage rider. He's only drinking sugar-free Gatorade and non-alcoholic beer backstage." 

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
    Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

    "His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner and he's focusing on his music," the source added. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

    The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion begins May 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.