James Kennedy Says Tom Schwartz Is Good with the Cast But ‘Needs to Get Out of His Own Head’

Following Wednesday's explosive Vanderpump Rules finale — where viewers saw the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair play out — James Kennedy is addressing the cast shakeup and where everyone stands with each other today.

When asked if Tom Schwartz is still on good terms with the cast despite knowing about the cheating the longest, Kennedy exclusively told The Messenger that all is well, given the circumstances.

"Yeah, I mean, Schwartz needs to just get out of his own head and manner," the DJ said at Thursday's Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was sponsored in part by Topanga Social.

"There's not really [cast] division," Kennedy confirmed. "I mean, me and Lala [Kent], Ariana [Madix], Scheana [Shay], we're all still friends. I'm still talking to Schwartz. Sandoval made a big boo-boo and Raquel never really contributed much to the show regardless, so I'm not doubting the show."

"I think it's still going to be thriving," he added. "There's only one Vanderpump Rules, and no one can really do anything much about that. People can come close to try and do something like it, but it's like, it started at a time before there is now, and now we're riding it out. I think I could be riding this wave for... Ask Lisa [Vanderpump]. I mean, she said Season 20 or something. I'm like, 'Yeah, let's go.'"

Ahead of Wednesday's VPR Season 10 finale, The Messenger broke the news that Sandoval and Leviss are no longer together following their months-long affair.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Despite speculation that the duo were never actually together, Lisa Vanderpump told The Messenger those rumors are "rubbish."

"Absolute rubbish," she clarified.

Since news of the affair broke in March, one source said that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman — who recently revealed he had stopped drinking a little over a month ago, according to a video obtained by TMZ — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.

"The one show he didn't sell out was planned last minute, but he's been doing really well selling tickets," a source told The Messenger of Sandoval and his band. "People have still been coming and enjoying the show. Tom is currently taking his sobriety very seriously. He's eliminated all liquor and alcoholic beverages even from the band's backstage rider. He's only drinking sugar-free Gatorade and non-alcoholic beer backstage."

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner and he's focusing on his music," the source added. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion begins May 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.