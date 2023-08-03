James Barnes Executed in Florida for Heinous 1988 Murder of Patricia ‘Patsy’ Miller

James Barnes, a 61-year-old man convicted in 2007 for the murder of a 41-year-old nurse, was put to death by lethal injection Thursday evening in Florida.

Barnes, who was already serving a life sentence in prison, confessed behind bars to brutally beating Patricia “Patsy” Miller to death in 1988 with a hammer and setting her on fire inside her Melbourne condominium. He was sentenced to death in December 2007.

His sentencing order states that Barnes entered Miller’s home through a window. He raped her repeatedly, strangled her with the belt from her bathrobe, and killed her by pounding her head with a hammer. In an attempt to eliminate evidence, Barnes set her bed on fire with her body in it.

In addition to his death sentence, he was convicted of two counts of sexual battery, armed burglary and arson. Barnes had previously been sentenced to life in prison for killing his 44-year-old wife, Linda.

He waived his appeals, saying, “I am prepared for execution.” He was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. He did not give a final written statement before his death, according to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC).

“James Barnes was a violent and ruthless criminal,” Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said after the execution in an email to FloridaToday.com. “And, while today's execution ensures he will never harm another individual again, let us not forget the victims and the torture they had endured. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

Barnes didn't request a last meal nor have any visitors, and he didn't meet with any spiritual advisors, according to Kayla McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections. Prisoners are entitled to a last meal that costs $40 or less and must be bought locally.

A grassroots organization called Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) released a statement Thursday evening.

"When the State of Florida killed James Bares tonight, his execution

sadly sealed what James experienced from his first breath to his last — rejection, isolation and the belief that his life did not matter.

Tonight the State of Florida helped James end his life, after he waived appeals and volunteered for execution. Whether he believes it or not, James' life mattered," FADP stated.

Barnes is the state’s fifth execution in the past six months under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s a 2024 Republican presidential candidate. Barnes is the 104th person executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. DeSantis signed Barnes' death warrant on June 22 this year.

FDOC records show there were 292 inmates on Florida’s death row on Thursday.