James Barber’s Execution in Alabama Delayed: Report - The Messenger
James Barber’s Execution in Alabama Delayed: Report

He asked the SCOTUS to stay his execution, but time is running short

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
James Barber, a 54-year-old man convicted in 2004 for the killing of Dorothy Epps with a claw hammer, was given a temporary reprieve from his scheduled execution Thursday evening in Alabama.

“We’re at the media center…James Barber is asking SCOTUS to stay his execution. The execution is scheduled to start at 6pm..but under new protocols, the state has until 6AM Friday to carry it out,” WBRC journalist Josh Gauntt tweeted, accompanied with a photo of the media room. 

Barber appealed to a federal court this week in hopes of getting his execution postponed because of problematic injections carried out by the state in the past, particularly with difficulty setting IV lines into the veins.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected Barber's appeal by a 2-1 vote, saying he had not presented enough evidence to prove his claim.

The state of Alabama will have 30 hours to execute James Edward Barber after changes to its process
The state of Alabama will have 30 hours to execute James Edward Barber after changes to its processAlabama Department Of Corrections

The state has a 30-hour window to execute Barber, which began at midnight local time on July 20 and expires at 6 a.m. local time on July 21.

Barber asked for a late request by the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

