    White Supremacist Podcaster Jailed for ‘Vile’ Recordings

    "Your offending amounts to a stain on our humanity for our fellow human beings," the judge said during sentencing.

    Published
    Blake Harper
    South Wales Police

    Self-proclaimed white supremacist James Allchurch was sentenced to jail in the UK for two-and-a-half years over "vile" podcasts that stirred up racial hatred.

    From 2019 to 2021, the 51-year-old Welsh man uploaded podcast episodes up to his website, Radio Aryan, which has since been renamed Radio Albion. The Guardian reports that in the episodes, Allchurch and his guests would use racial slurs, discuss violence against minorities, and advocate for racial segregation.

    Allchurch went by the alias Sven Longshanks, an anti-Semitic reference to King Edward I, who was also known as Edward Longshanks and expelled Jewish people from England in 1290.

    According to the BBC, Allchurch faced 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred. A jury found him guilty of 10 of them. During sentencing, Judge Huw Rees called the podcast "vile" and said Allchurch was "bent on inciting racial hatred."

    Rees noted that there was "no direct victim" to Allchurch's crimes but maintained that what he's said "has an impact on community cohesion."

    "Your offending amounts to a stain on our humanity for our fellow human beings," Rees told Allchurch. "The contents of these podcasts were vile. You are a man who holds deep-seated views of a highly pejorative racist and anti-Semitic nature."

