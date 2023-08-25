Jakarta Is Cloaked in Smog That Has Made its Air Quality Among the World’s Worst - The Messenger
Jakarta Is Cloaked in Smog That Has Made its Air Quality Among the World’s Worst

A government leader was criticized for asking people to pray for rain to help solve it

Luke Funk
Buildings are seen in the haze caused by air pollution in Jakarta on August 25, 2023.Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

The head of Indonesia’s pollution control agency drew backlash when he joked that the fastest way to solve pollution issues in Jakarta would be to pray for rain.

Sigit Reliantoro made the off-hand comment during a news conference to discuss steps needed to improve air quality in the city.

Jakarta has been near the top of the list of worst major cities in the world for air quality for months. Around 30 million people live in the city and surrounding locations.

Thick smoke and gray skies have appeared every morning for the past few months in Jakarta, the capital city of the world's fourth most populous country.

On Friday, IQAir listed it as the sixth-worst in the world with pollution levels 8.2 times the World Health Organization’s healthy readings.

Earlier in the month, President Joko Widodo mandated that civil servants work from home amid worsening air quality, the BBC reported.

Jakartans responded in outrage over social media after Reliantoro’s rain comment, Bloomberg reported.

Environmental activists blame the pollution on ineffective legislation, unreliable emission data and reliance on coal plants for the problem, according to South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper.

The use of motorized vehicles is also a major factor. Data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said 44% of air pollution comes from transportation, compared to 31% from industry.

Cases of respiratory diseases believed to be linked to air pollution are on the rise. The Jakarta health office also acknowledged that there was an increase in health problems caused by air pollution in 2023, compared to 2022, according to the Associated Press.

“It is increased compared to 2022. And it is almost the same condition we found in 2019 and 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dwi Oktavia, head of disease prevention and control at the Jakarta Health Agency, said.

