Two Jailed Sex Workers Say They Were Contacted by Alleged Long Island Serial Killer

Suffolk County correction officials are interviewing jailed escorts to see if they have had any interactions with accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann.
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said it already has found two women who claim Heuermann contacted them.
“While interviewing women through the Suffolk County Correctional Facility’s unique human trafficking unit we have already found two women who had previously had contact with Rex Heuermann when they were employed as sex workers prior to their incarceration,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. said in an email to The Messenger.
“While these women both received calls from Heuermann, they declined to take dates with him.”
Authorities will continue to look for more women who had contact with the married father of two.
“We will continue to interview women in our custody to determine if we can find others who have had contact with him to further the investigation,” Toulon’s statement continued.
Police investigating the murders reportedly believe the killings took place in the suspect’s home.
Long Island Serial Killing Victims
Heuermann, 59, faces charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The three women were sex workers.
He pleaded not guilty earlier this month through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.
Authorities are continuing to work toward charging Heuermann in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
Heuermann was arrested more than a week ago. Police have continued to search his home for possible evidence in the case.
They think he may have lured victims to his home, which is near where the bodies of the four women were dumped on Gilgo Beach.
Investigators are using that theory because the disappearances of the victims occurred during times when his family was out of town.
In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach. The killings went unsolved for more than a decade.
Investigators were checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on one of the victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.
