Jail Where Inmate Died After Allegedly Being ‘Eaten Alive’ by Bed Bugs Investigated by Justice Department - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Jail Where Inmate Died After Allegedly Being ‘Eaten Alive’ by Bed Bugs Investigated by Justice Department

The inmate also lost 32 pounds after less than 90 days in the facility

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Fulton County JailParas Griffin/Getty Images

An already controversial Georgia jail is now under a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, after the family of one inmate sued – alleging that their relative was “eaten alive” by bugs. 

Fulton County Jail, in northern Georgia, has faced public scrutiny for years – with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) even criticizing the facility in a lengthy report, in 2022. 

The jail has long been condemned for being overcrowded, unhygienic and overrun with violence from both guards and inmates, according to CBS News.

While launching the investigation this week, DOJ officials said in a statement they'd heard credible allegations that the jail was "structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force."  

Read More

The family of Lashawn Thompson chose to sue the facility following Thompson’s death last September, just three months after he had been booked in the jail. 

Thompson’s entire body was covered in bed bug bites when he died. He also lost 32 pounds in less than 90 days and his hair and nails were filthy, according to the New York Times

Thompson’s family alleges that his diagnosed schizophrenia had also gone untreated for at least a month, based on a private autopsy his family commissioned. 

Officials said that reports, like the one from Thompson’s family, compelled them to conduct a full investigation into the jail, which houses 2,892 inmates, according to the ACLU. 

“The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in the DOJ's statement.

The DOJ release noted that officials from Fulton County and its sheriff's department have "pledged to cooperate with the investigation."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.