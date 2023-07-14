Jail Where Inmate Died After Allegedly Being ‘Eaten Alive’ by Bed Bugs Investigated by Justice Department

An already controversial Georgia jail is now under a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, after the family of one inmate sued – alleging that their relative was “eaten alive” by bugs.

Fulton County Jail, in northern Georgia, has faced public scrutiny for years – with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) even criticizing the facility in a lengthy report, in 2022.

The jail has long been condemned for being overcrowded, unhygienic and overrun with violence from both guards and inmates, according to CBS News.

While launching the investigation this week, DOJ officials said in a statement they'd heard credible allegations that the jail was "structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force."

The family of Lashawn Thompson chose to sue the facility following Thompson’s death last September, just three months after he had been booked in the jail.

Thompson’s entire body was covered in bed bug bites when he died. He also lost 32 pounds in less than 90 days and his hair and nails were filthy, according to the New York Times.

Thompson’s family alleges that his diagnosed schizophrenia had also gone untreated for at least a month, based on a private autopsy his family commissioned.

Officials said that reports, like the one from Thompson’s family, compelled them to conduct a full investigation into the jail, which houses 2,892 inmates, according to the ACLU.

“The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in the DOJ's statement.

The DOJ release noted that officials from Fulton County and its sheriff's department have "pledged to cooperate with the investigation."