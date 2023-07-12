Buster Murdaugh’s ‘Love/Hate’ Relationship with Killer Dad Alex: What Was Really Behind That Jailhouse Call

Buster Murdaugh is still processing the tragedy that befell his family in June 2021, when his brother and mom were murdered — and his father was later arrested, charged and convicted of the grisly crimes.

Now, one of Buster's friends tells The Messenger that Alex Murdaugh's only living son has conflicting feelings about his infamous father.

"Buster has a love/hate relationship with his dad these days," says the friend, who frequently speaks to Buster. "He doesn't like to talk about it much."

Audio from a prison call between Buster and his father was released this week, showcasing an apparently strained relationship.

"I love you," Alex says at the end of the 42-second conversation.

"Alright," says Buster, 29, before quickly mumbling a barely audible reply: "Love you, too."

Alex Murdaugh in court. Netflix

Buster's charmed life fell apart on June 7, 2021, when his his mother and brother were found shot to death in what has become one of South Carolina's most notorious crimes.

His father told authorities that he returned to his family's sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to find the lifeless bodies of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, near the property's dog kennels.

Alex said he'd been visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings. As police investigated, they soon focused on Buster's dad as the prime suspect in the murders.

"He's still dealing with his feelings about it," Buster's friend says of all he's endured. "He loved his mom and brother, but he loved his dad too. So whatever his dad did, he has a long road towards forgiveness. This is a process that will take years, or maybe the rest of his life."

The double homicide sent shockwaves around the Low Country, where the Murdaugh family was well known for their political and legal power. For 85 consecutive years, members of the family had served as solicitor — or district attorney — for the region.

For Buster, the fallout was more personal. "He was so close to his mom," says his friend. "The loss devastated him and continues to devastate him. He's not the same person he once was."

Buster sat in the courtroom for most of his father's murder trial, which concluded with a conviction earlier this year.

Alex is now serving a life sentence in prison but still maintains his innocence.

And his legal troubles aren't over. He's been charged with 99 counts in six different counties for allegedly defrauding his law firm and its clients of $8.8 million. He faces a series of trials later this year.

After the murders, Buster refused to go back to live at the Murdaugh family estate. He now lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, in a condo in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Earlier this year, Buster sat for an interview with Fox Nation for a three-part documentary slated for this fall — a move that his friend says will be good for him.

"I think he's talking about it so he can move on," says the pal. "He's got to figure out how to move forward."