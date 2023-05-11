Jaclyn Zeman of ‘General Hospital’ Dies at 70

Actress Jaclyn Zeman, who portrayed nurse Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, died this week.

Zeman, who is survived by her two daughters, was 70.

Zeman passed after a brief battle with cancer, according to ABC News.

She appeared in over 800 episodes of the show, and she was nominated for a daytime Emmy in 1981, 1995, 1997 and 1998.

Zeman, a New Jersey native, received another Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2021 for her regular role as Sofia Madison in the streaming series The Bay.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," the show posted on Twitter. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

Frank Valentini, one of the show's executive producers, described Zeman in a Twitter post as "a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Actor Parry Shen, who portrays Brad Cooper on General Hospital, described Zeman as an "absolute legend" who was "down to earth."