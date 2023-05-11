Jaclyn Zeman of ‘General Hospital’ Dies at 70

Actress Jaclyn Zeman, who portrayed nurse Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, died this week.
Zeman, who is survived by her two daughters, was 70.
Zeman passed after a brief battle with cancer, according to ABC News.
She appeared in over 800 episodes of the show, and she was nominated for a daytime Emmy in 1981, 1995, 1997 and 1998.
- Jacklyn Zeman, Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Dead at 70
- ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested for Suspected DUI After Wrong Way Car Crash
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’
- Scarlett Johansson Recounts Visiting Jeremy Renner in Hospital with Chris Evans
- NYC Hospital Worker’s Lawyer Says Receipt Proves She Paid for Citi Bike Before Confrontation
Zeman, a New Jersey native, received another Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2021 for her regular role as Sofia Madison in the streaming series The Bay.
"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," the show posted on Twitter. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."
Frank Valentini, one of the show's executive producers, described Zeman in a Twitter post as "a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."
Actor Parry Shen, who portrays Brad Cooper on General Hospital, described Zeman as an "absolute legend" who was "down to earth."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics