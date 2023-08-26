Florida Gunman Who Fatally Shot 3 at Dollar General Store Was Out To Kill Black People: Sheriff

Three victims and a gunman are dead after a dramatic standoff with police at a Florida Dollar General store in Jacksonville Saturday in a "disgusting," "racially motivated" attack, the local sheriff announced at a press conference.

The shooter, who was not identified, was out to kill Black people, said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. Waters used a racial slur, quoting the gunman. "That's the one and only time I'll use that word," he added.

"The shooting was racially motived, and he hated Black people," the sheriff said.

The gunman was a man in his early 20s who lived with his parents in Clay County, and he "acted completely alone," said Waters.

All 3 victims killed in the attack — two men and a woman — were Black, Waters said. The shooter took his own life after being pinned down by officers in a gunfight at the store.

No one else was injured.

The shooter was wearing a tactical vest, gloves and a mask during the shooting. He was armed with an AR-style rifle and a Glock — marked with Nazi swastikas.

The shooter's beliefs and intentions were spelled out in "manifestos" he left for his parents, the media and federal agents, said Waters, noting that the shooter often referred to Black people by a racist slur in those writings.

Waters said he was “sickened” by the gunman’s ideology of hate, but he also emphasized that it did not represent the community.

“We stand united with each other,” he added. “There’s no place for hate in this community.”

It wasn't immediately clear where the gunman obtained his weapons, and if he did so legally.

Earlier on Saturday before the store shooting, the shooter was spotted behind a library on the campus of nearby Edward Waters University, a historically Black private Christian university.

He was seen putting on a ballistics vest before campus police attempted to apprehend him, but he escaped, WJAX-TV reported. An alert was sent out to students following the shooting.

After the shooter had left home in the morning, he texted his father to tell him to check his computer for his manifesto, Waters recounted. The parents quickly reached out to Clay County law enforcement authorities, but the shooting was already underway at the store, Waters said.

Sherri Onks, the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jacksonville Field Office, said at the press conference that the FBI would be aiding Jacksonville police in their investigation of the shooting for "as long as necessary."

"We have opened a federal Civil Rights investigation and we will pursue this incident as a hate crime," Onks said.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told reporters she was "heartbroken" by the killing, and that mass shootings "happen too often."

Deegan pointed out that the attack shooting took place 5 years to the day after a previous mass shooting at a video game "eSports" tournament in a Jacksonville open-air mall. Saturday's shooter referenced the event and the mass shooting that day in his manifestos.

In a brief statement Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the shooter a "scumbag."

The "shooting, based on the manifesto that they discovered from the scumbag that did this, was racially motivated. He was targeting people based on their race ... that is totally unacceptable," he said

"This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions... and so he took the coward's way out ... We condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms," DeSantis added."

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (D-Fla.) quickly slapped back in a tweet, saying "literally this is the base" DeSantis is campaigning to. "Look in the mirror," she added.

Members of the community, including political leaders, gathered in a prayer circle in the neighborhood of the Dollar General store after news of the shooting broke.