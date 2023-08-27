Jacksonville Mass Shooter Who Targeted Black People Identified as 21-Year-Old Ryan Palmeter

The white gunman who fatally shot three Black people at a Florida Dollar General store on Saturday in full tactical gear, armed with weapons covered in swastikas, has been identified by officials.



On Sunday, a federal law enforcement official identified the shooter as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced.

Palmeter killed two men and one woman in what was a “racially motivated attack,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters on Saturday.

Few details were publicly released about Palmeter immediately after the shooting. Waters on Saturday identified him as a man in his early 20s who lived with his parents in Clay County.

He also said Palmeter was involved in a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no arrest. In 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, which allows family members to involuntarily detain and institutionalize loved ones for emergency mental health services.

Action News Jax interviewed Palmeter’s neighbors, who were surprised to learn he was the shooter.

Sabrina Escalada, a neighbor who lives across the street from the Palmeter family, said he “seemed like the typical teenager.”

Palmeter “didn’t seem very happy sometimes. Or just wanted to keep to himself,” she said.

She also added that it appeared like Palmeter had a strong relationship with his parents.

Ryan Palmeter Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Waters said he “acted completely alone” and wanted to target Black people, using a racial slur to describe them in manifestos he left for his parents and to share with the media and federal officials.

He wore a tactical vest and mask during the shooting, as well as carried an AR-style rifle and a Glock that was covered with Nazi swastikas.

According to what appears to be Palmeter's account on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, he attended Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Florida.

The account has only one tweet, posted in November 2019. The tweet is a blurry photo of an acceptance letter to Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.

"Looking forward to a bright career in Business Administration," Palmeter wrote in the post.

A Flagler College spokesperson told The Messenger that Palmeter was not a current student at Flagler.

He “attended Flagler College between Fall 2020 through Spring 2021, when he withdrew from the college,” the spokesperson said.