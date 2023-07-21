Jacksonville Jaguars Strength Coach Comes Out as Gay — a First for Men in US Pro Sports

An NFL strength coach has revealed he is gay, making him the first male coach in American men's professional sports to come out publicly.

Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen spoke to Outsports and said he hopes his revelation will inspire others to be their true selves.

"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen told Outsports. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else."

Maxen said his decision was not made lightly, but that the time was right.

"It wasn't until recently — and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner — that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved," he said.

Kevin Maxen of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team poses for a photo in June 2021. Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay. AP Photo

He added: "Maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story."

Maxen met his partner Nick more than two years ago.

Before joining the Jaguars in 2021, Maxen was a strength coach at Baylor and Vanderbilt universities. Prior to that, he interned as a strength coach at the University of Iowa as well as for the US Army team at West Point.

Maxen travels with the Jaguars, and designs individual workout plans for players on the offensive and defensive lines.

Female assistant coaches working in the NFL have previously come out, including former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers.

The article notes Curt Miller is an out male coach working in the WNBA.

Maxen said he started to truly question his sexuality while at Western Connecticut State University, where he was a standout linebacker, playing in all 30 games for the team during his three years there. He led the team in tackles for two seasons and finished his career with 171 tackles.

Maxen said that the Jaguars organization has been nothing but supportive.

Training camp for rookies starts today.