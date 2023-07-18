Jackpot Hits $1 Billion: Still No Winner in Monday’s Powerball Jackpot

No one matched all of the numbers for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the lottery jackpot up to $1 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.
It is the third time in Powerball history that the jackpot has hit $1 billion. The largest jackpot was $2.04 billion last year.
The cash value of the drawing is an estimated $516.8 million before taxes.
There were three $2 million winners who matched the five white balls and had played an extra $1 for the power play option that doubled their prize. Those were in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.
There were also $1 million winners in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.
The winning numbers for Monday were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the red power ball was 21.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball for a grand prize worth $252.6 million.
Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The Mega Millions lottery also has a huge jackpot. The top prize has grown to $640 million for Tuesday night’s drawing. It is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history.
The cash option for winning the drawing is $328 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on April 18.
