Ja Morant Suspended for Second Gun Incident After Saying He’d be ‘More Responsible’

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant Sunday after he appeared to brandish a gun on Instagram Live — his second firearm-related suspension in just a few months.
Morant, 23, was seen on his friend Davonte Pack's livestream Saturday holding a handgun while they were in a car and singing along to a song. The video has since been deleted but quickly made the rounds on social media.
The Grizzlies wrote in a statement Sunday that the team is "aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant". The team announced "he is suspended from all team activities pending League review."
This is the latest controversy for the two-time NBA All-Star, who was suspended for eight games after a video captured him holding a gun in a Denver strip club in March. Morant attended a counseling program as part of that suspension.
Morant said he would be "more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions” in the wake of the March incident, acknowledging "what I have to lose.”
Morant, who signed an almost $200 million contract extension with the Grizzlies last year, is also being sued by a Memphis high schooler, who alleges the basketball player punched him in the head during a pickup game at his home. Morant is counter-suing the teen, accusing him of slander, battery, and assault.
