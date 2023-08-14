Ivana Trump’s Lonely Grave a Victim of Neglect at Ex-President’s Golf Club: Report

The lonely grave of Donald Trump's first of three wives at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey is overgrown with grass showing little care or attention, recent photos attest.

Ivana Trump, mother of the former president's three eldest children, was buried in the plot just over a year ago after she was found dead following a fall down the stairs of her New York townhouse. The death was ruled accidental.

She was 73 when she died, and was Trump's wife from 1977 to 1990. She divorced him after he began an affair with Marla Maples, who would become Trump's second wife.

Ivana Trump's grave not far from the golf clubhouse and behind the first tee is the only one on the 502-acre grounds of Trump National Bedminster.

The former president was at the course Sunday — seen "working on his swing," the Daily Mail reported — as he hosted a Saudi Arabia's LIV golf tournament at Bedminster.

Donald Trump with first wife, Ivana, at their Greenwich mansion in 1987 Joe McNally/Getty Images

The single grave may make Trump and Bedminster eligible for cemetery tax benefits under New Jersey law.

Ivana Trump's final resting place was roundly mocked on social media when she was buried. It was initially a simple dirt plot with a spray of white flowers and flat plaque.

But now the already unremarkable spot appears to be largely ignored and is overrun with grasses and weeds that nearly obscure even the grave's small, flat marker, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, posting several photos underscoring its conclusions.

A groundskeeper has said that a larger marker will be installed once the soil "settles," the Mail noted.

Donald Trump once had big plans to include a cemetery as part of the golf site.

But his plans to build a grandiose family mausoleum with 19-foot stone obelisks on the grounds were shot down in 2007 by local officials who found the design garish and out of character with the area.

He came up with a modified design years later but has yet to take further action on them.

Nevertheless, state law requires no minimum number of graves to qualify as a cemetery.

New Jersey tax code provides a “cemetery” with a “trifecta of tax avoidance,” with breaks for property, income and sales taxes, Brooke Harrington, a Dartmouth sociology professor and tax researcher, wrote on Twitter following Ivana Trump's burial.

It's not clear if Bedminster is reaping tax benefits for Ivana Trump's grave.

Neither Trump nor a spokesperson knowledgeable about the situation could immediately be reached for comment by The Messenger.