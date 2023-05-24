The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    It’s Time to Pay Up for Sharing Your Netflix Password: Now What?

    Users in the US are getting emails about changes to password sharing.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    People sharing their Netflix password are starting to get emails from the streaming service telling them it's time to stop sharing: Their account is now for one household only.

    Users will have to pay an extra $8 a month per person if they want to share their account with others.

    The switch has been coming for a while, and already has been introduced in other countries.

    What are the new rules?

    Here's what Netflix is asking customers to do:

    • Check which devices are signed in to your account
    • Sign out of all devices that shouldn't have access
    • Consider changing your password to keep other users out

    Sharing your account under a basic plan isn't possible anymore. The options are:

    • Transfer that family member or friend to their own profile, which they will now pay for separately.
    • Pay for an additional member on your account for $7.99/month, but only if you upgrade to a Standard or Premium plan.

    When transferring a profile, Netflix says that user watch lists and data will be moved over as well.

    Restrictions for additional members

    There are restrictions on how many people can be added to a plan.

    On a Standard plan, just one extra person can be added, while on Premium it's two.

    Lifehacker reports that those users can then only use one device for their account, rather than being able to use multiple devices at once.

    What counts as a household?

    Some confusion has set in over what counts as a household.

    For many parents, they have shared their password with their kids at college even if they are hundreds of miles away from home.

    But Netflix's new rules mean that isn't allowed anymore. It now defines a household as "a collection of the devices connected to the internet at the main place you watch Netflix."

    Your main TV used to watch Netflix is counted as the anchor device and anything else connected to the same internet connection will count as part of the household.

    In short, no more sharing with kids away from home or relatives in care homes.

    No more watching on vacation?

    When this policy was rolling out, Lifehacker reported that it was possible to sign in to a smart TV when staying at an Airbnb, for example. The account holder would be asked for verification and a code used to log in.

    But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore, with the rule about an anchor TV.

    No TV? No need to set up a household

    Netflix says that if you do not stream it on a TV — or don't even have one — there is no need to set up a household.

    However, it does say that if you don't set one up, Netflix will use account data, IP addresses and device IDs to set one up automatically.

    The company also insists that "We do not collect GPS data to try to determine the precise physical location of your devices."

    Getty Images
