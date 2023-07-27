It’s So Hot In Arizona That The Giant Cacti Are Dying
Plants accustomed to brutal desert conditions are starting to collapse
Not even cacti can keep up with Arizona's extreme heat wave.
The iconic Saguaro cacti, known for their ability to survive in the brutal conditions of the desert, are beginning to crumble and lose limbs as temperatures remain above 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 days straight in Phoenix, Reuters reported.
The cacti, which can grow to over 40 feet tall, have been deprived of the summer's usual monsoon rains, which help periodically cool them down. Saguaros can't be easily replaced: They live for an average of 150 to 175 years, with some living for more than 200 years.
"These plants are adapted to this heat, but at some point, the heat needs to cool down and the water needs to come," Tania Hernandez, a research scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, told USAToday.
Scientists from the botanical garden, which reportedly holds about two-thirds of the world's cactus species, are currently investigating how extreme heat and droughts affect the cacti, but they suspect climate change is largely responsible for the sudden die-off this year.
A symbol of the American West, Saguaro cacti have been spotted leaning, sagging, and changing shape as they suffer internal damage from lack of water in cities and deserts alike.
The "Sentinels of the Southwest" have been broiling for weeks under a record-shattering heat wave that is now moving across the U.S. For its part, Phoenix may soon become the first city in the country to have an average monthly temperature higher than 100 degrees.
- Arizona’s Heat Is So Severe Even the Cacti Are Suffering
- Arizona Residents Are Suffering Life-Threatening Burns From Falling on Blisteringly Hot Ground
- Mom Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing on Hike May Have Succumbed to Extreme Heat, Officials Say
- Why do the US and Canada treat medical aid in dying so differently?
- Video Shows Bear Lounging in Private Pool to Beat California Heat
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews