It’s So Hot In Arizona That The Giant Cacti Are Dying

Not even cacti can keep up with Arizona's extreme heat wave.



The iconic Saguaro cacti, known for their ability to survive in the brutal conditions of the desert, are beginning to crumble and lose limbs as temperatures remain above 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 days straight in Phoenix, Reuters reported.



The cacti, which can grow to over 40 feet tall, have been deprived of the summer's usual monsoon rains, which help periodically cool them down. Saguaros can't be easily replaced: They live for an average of 150 to 175 years, with some living for more than 200 years.



"These plants are adapted to this heat, but at some point, the heat needs to cool down and the water needs to come," Tania Hernandez, a research scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, told USAToday.



Scientists from the botanical garden, which reportedly holds about two-thirds of the world's cactus species, are currently investigating how extreme heat and droughts affect the cacti, but they suspect climate change is largely responsible for the sudden die-off this year.



A symbol of the American West, Saguaro cacti have been spotted leaning, sagging, and changing shape as they suffer internal damage from lack of water in cities and deserts alike.



The "Sentinels of the Southwest" have been broiling for weeks under a record-shattering heat wave that is now moving across the U.S. For its part, Phoenix may soon become the first city in the country to have an average monthly temperature higher than 100 degrees.



A fallen saguaro cactus decays in the Sonoran Desert on October 8, 2022 near Apache Junction, Arizona. Mario Tama/Getty Images