‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Vermont Senator Reacts to Devastating Flooding in State Capital

A Vermont State Senator described the reaction of residents in Montpelier to the aftermath of devastating floods on Tuesday as "really wonderful", but said it will be tough to really assess how bad the damage is.

Anne Watson, who lives on a street cut off by flooding at both ends, told The Messenger that many people in the state's capital had hunkered down when torrential rains finally brought flood waters in.

"There has been a lot of checking-in with each other," Sen Watson said. "A lot of folks who know people in the low-lying areas have been making sure everybody is OK and a lot are offering their homes if they live in higher-up elevations.

"It has been really wonderful to see that connectedness and community."

Montpelier's downtown under flood waters, July 10 2023 Montpelier Police Department

The city was badly hit Monday afternoon and waters continued to rise into Tuesday morning.

Anne told The Messenger that many residents were walking around the city, taking videos, and surveying the damage, but the downtown remained pretty inaccessible.

The city's Police Department relocated its dispatch, police and fire operations to the water treatment plant in Berlin because of heavy flooding in the department’s basement, city hall and the fire department on Tuesday morning.

"Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off City roads," Police Chief Eric W. Nordenson posted on Facebook. "Our rescue crews, DPW staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages."

The Messenger asked Senator Watson about the comparisons to Hurricane Irene in 2011, which also caused mass flooding in Vermont.

"It took us a long time and a lot of money to recover from that," Watson said. "So just thinking about the businesses whose shops are inundated right now, places that people still can't get to assess the damage, in that sense we are all just holding our breaths in terms of waiting to see the damage.

"It's really tough to not know and... yeah it's, it's really hard."

'The people in Vermont are very, very relaxed about this'

The Messenger also spoke with a freelance reporter, Jonathan Petramala, who has traveled all over Vermont in the last 24 hours, including Londonderry, Weston and then over to Montpelier.

"Just right out of my front window where I am sitting, you have Main Street and about six to eight feet of water and people going by on kayaks," Petramala said.

"There are rescue boats with firefighters and then you have people enjoying it, too. They are paddle-boarding, playing with remote control boats. Which is kind of weird to see on a Main Street in the capital of the state of Vermont! But that's the reality."

"You don't see people doing anything necessarily really crazy like you do in other parts of the country when we see flooding," the reporter added. "People are a lot more calm and collected about it. That is really testament to them because they are really cut off."

Jonathan said that the speed of the flooding did shock residents, as they did not get the level of warning which comes with a hurricane, for example.

He has waded through flood waters and talked to those caught up in the floods, as alert alarms rang through the city.

"I met a resident who has been here about four years, she and her wife evacuated at the last minute last night when the alarms went off. They live right off Main Street, just a couple blocks from the Capitol.

"They had to walk through water and a stranger just said 'Hey, do you guys need a place to stay?' They said yes, they didn't have anywhere else to go. Everybody is kind of trapped here, their car is stuck as well. I think it shows just how great people can be in the worst of circumstances, people are really good.

"That always sticks in my mind, just how great people can be in the worst of times. To help out strangers in need, it gives me hope for humanity."

Time to act and clean up

Anne, who was mayor of Montpelier during the coronavirus pandemic, praised the messaging from city officials, adding that she learned there could never be too much communication during a crisis.

Vermont State Senator Anne Watson says that the community in the capital city of Montpelier has really banded together in the wake of Monday's catastrophic flooding. (Photo by John Tully/Getty Images) John Tully/Getty Images

With water levels starting to fall slightly Tuesday lunchtime, the Senator said her attention is turning to what action can be taken and who will be helping communities like Montpelier.

"I will be looking at what kind of relief businesses need and how the state can be supporting businesses as they recover," Sen. Watson added.

"I'm also going to be interested in the networks that step up or form in terms of the cleanup effort. A lot of folks have already expressed to me that they want to help with digging out and cleaning up.

"For a lot of people who are unaffected, it feels very weird that their neighbors so close by are so tragically affected and yet they are not. So they really want to help and I really appreciate that."

Money will go into relief efforts and repairing infrastructure, she added, including roads and bridges which were already weak.

Watson also told us that this means urgent action is needed on climate change.

"It puts an exclamation point on the urgency of climate action. We expect this kind of event is going to be more and more common," she said.

"This once-in-a-thousand-years flood occurrence happening more than once in 100 years, that is pretty nuts," she added. "So we need to be both adapting to hotter weather climate and reducing our contributions to climate change."