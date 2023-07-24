Expert Warns Of A Steep Learning Curve For The Boys Who Escaped Wisconsin’s Horror Home
The 7- and 9-year-old boys, who were allegedly imprisoned by their mother and her boyfriend, now face a steep learning curve, according to a child welfare expert in Milwaukee
For years, neighbors say they never knew children lived inside the Milwaukee home where a mother and her boyfriend allegedly kept them in "uninhabitable" conditions.
It was a surprise residents in the Bluemound Heights neighborhood when they discovered the boys, ages 7 and 9, wandering naked in the street after going through a broken window on July 13.
While the boys' mother, 34-year-old Katie Koch, and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joel Manke, have been charged with chronic neglect of a child and false imprisonment, many wondered what the future holds for the boys who lived in unimaginable conditions.
“The learning curve and the adjustments that they're going to have to make are just going to be so steep,” says Josh Mersky, a professor of social work and founding director of the Institute for Child and Family Well-Being at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.
“It's a very vulnerable time for those children because as much as it seems like they've been released from this prison, and that's true, they've also been removed from the only thing that they've ever known,” Mersky tells The Messenger in a phone interview. “And they're being put in environments now that are totally foreign to them, which is not easy.”
Last week, the city’s assistant district attorney told reporters that the boys were immediately being evaluated.
"These children have been horribly damaged from their mother's actions," Mallory Davis, Milwaukee’s assistant district attorney, told CBS58. "They are completely uneducated. They are not potty trained, even at their ages. They are, essentially at this point, unable to function in society."
Early childhood is a crucial period in the successful development of children. According to a criminal complaint, while living in the home, the children were never enrolled in school, they hadn’t been to a doctor and it had been five days since their last bath.
In addition to being malnourished and uneducated, Mersky said they’re likely emotionally, socially and cognitively stunted.
"The question is what kinds of developmental milestones and coping mechanisms were these children able to develop in that home," he said.
"Let's say they get placed with a family who wants nothing more than to shower these children with affection, consistency, everything that a child needs," he continues. "Will these children even have the capacity to receive it?"
But Mersky, who is not involved in the case, says children have the ability to adapt to their environment, no matter the situation.
"If they have the love and support of people around them, and are also presented with lots of enrichment activities in schools, positive peer support, all that kind of stuff, then their life-course outcomes will naturally be better," Mersky says. "To what degree, who knows?"
