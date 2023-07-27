It’s a Girl! Baby Giraffe Born at Tulsa Zoo

Zookeepers in Alabama welcomed a brand new and very tall addition to their animal population, the Tulsa Zoo announced in a Facebook post Thursday.
Zoe, a 4-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a healthy female calf this week.
"Both mother and calf are doing well," the zoo said in the post.
The zoo hasn’t announced the new baby’s name yet, but they did say she was already standing up and nursing — both of which are important developmental milestones for giraffes.
The calf’s other parent is a 9-year-old male named Hekaya, who was first acquired by the Tulsa Zoo in 2016.
In a Facebook post celebrating World Giraffe Day, the zoo described Hekaya as a “leader” who “uses his size and strength to get what he wants.” Zoe, on the other hand, is “a curious giraffe who loves being around people and is always eager to learn during her training sessions.”
The zoo announced that Zoe was expecting the baby in June — well into the giraffe’s 14 month gestation period.
Aside from her mom and dad, the new calf will also have plenty of other tall, spotted friends to play with. In photos released by the zoo, the other female giraffes — Lexi and Pili — can be seen welcoming the calf into their group.
The new calf’s birth is especially important because Zoe’s subspecies — reticulated giraffes — are considered endangered, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
The zoo’s veterinary team is continuing to monitor both Zoe and her baby, but the calf appears to be “healthy and strong,” according to the Facebook post.
