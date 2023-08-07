Italy Says No to a Military Solution in Niger Crisis As West African Deadline Passes

Italy called on a group of West African countries to extend a deadline they imposed in Niger’s military junta for the restoration of democracy following a coup by the presidential guard late last month.

"The only way is the diplomatic one,” Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in a newspaper interview published Monday.

“I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today.”

ECOWAS, a block of 15 West African countries, had set a deadline of 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 for coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani to stand down and return the imprisoned president, Mohamed Bazoum to power – or face possible military action.

The military junta closed Niger’s airspace on Sunday as the deadline approached. Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the coup leaders, said “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighboring country.”

The U.S.-trained Tchiani seized power July 26 as Bazoum was reportedly making moves to replace him as head of the presidential guard. The junta has demanded the departure of U.S. and French troops from the important Western counterterrorism ally, and reportedly invited Wagner mercenary troops to replace them.



U.S. President Joe Biden last week called for Bazoum to be freed and returned to office.

"The likelihood of a major intervention is very, very high," geopolitical analyst Ovigwe Eguegu told Deutsche Welle, "because there are so many factors that speak for it."

Niger is the West’s last security partner against Islamist militants in Africa’s Sahel region following military coups in Mali and Burkia Faso, which are now aligned with Russia and the Wagner Group.



"I think we must strive to restore democracy in Niger,” Tajani, the Italian foreign minister, said in an interview with La Stampa.

“But any Western-backed military intervention in sovereign Niger must be ruled out as it would be seen as neo-colonialism.”



Nigeria, the biggest economic and military power in ECOWAS, currently chairs the regional block, but some Nigerian opposition figures, analysts, and religious figures said they opposed a military solution to the Niger crisis. Niger and Nigeria share a 1,000-mile border.

“We are begging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dissuade ECOWAS heads of states--to resist the temptation of going to war against the coup plotters,” Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, told reporters.



“We beg them to stop the imminent bloodshed that will trail the military intervention.”

ECOWAS military chiefs met in Abuja last week, but it was unclear what, if any, plans were being made for an invasion of Niger.

On Monday, the bloc announced a new summit would take place Aug. 10 in Nigeria, where "ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger."