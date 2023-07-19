Italy Opens Investigation into Price-Gouging at Country’s Most Popular Tourist Site - The Messenger
Italy Opens Investigation into Price-Gouging at Country’s Most Popular Tourist Site

Investigators believe tickets are being bought 'en masse through the use of automated purchasing systems'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Tourists spending time at the Colosseum in RomeAlberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty

Antitrust authorities in Italy are investigating a ticket retailer and several touring companies after discovering rampant price-gouging that forces tourists to pay high prices to visit the Colosseum.

Tickets to visit the iconic site in Rome are supposed to cost only 18 euros ($20), but it appears that people have begun buying all face-value tickets to then resell them at a much higher value.

These tickets are being bought "en masse through the use of automated purchasing systems" through CoopCulture, the largest cooperative operating in the heritage and cultural activities sector in Italy.

"CoopCulture seems not to have put in place appropriate systems to avoid the hoarding of tickets...thus depriving consumers of the possibility to buy tickets at the ordinary price," the authority said.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, CoopCulture's Director General, Letizia Casuccio, said they have "systems in place to counter (ticket) purchases in bulk" but hope the government will help them further deter any potential price gouging.

"We ask the government to introduce new provisions capable not only of blocking secondary ticketing, but also of imposing very heavy penalties on those sites," Rienzi said in a statement.

