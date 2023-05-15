The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Fined Hundreds for Taking Road Repair Into His Own Hands

    An Italian man faces hefty fines for tackling the pothole problem in his neighborhood.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Claudio Trenta, a 72-year-old resident of the quaint Italian town of Barlassina, took matters into his own hands after repeated complaints about a pothole on his street went unheard.

    "Our town is riddled with potholes, but the one on the pedestrian crossing was just inexcusable," Trenta shared with Italy 24 Press News. "I spent more time buying the materials than fixing the hole - a total of thirty minutes. The job turned out quite well. I was expecting reimbursement for the 14 euros I invested, not punishment."

    In a surprising turn of events, Trenta's commendable act of community service was met with a hefty fine of €882 ($959). According to The Guardian, he posted a photo on a Facebook group, showing a letter from the police accusing him of breaching the highway code. The letter demanded that he restore the pothole to its former state.

    However, Trenta is standing his ground. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, he revealed plans to file a counter-complaint against the town council for negligence.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.