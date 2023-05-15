Claudio Trenta, a 72-year-old resident of the quaint Italian town of Barlassina, took matters into his own hands after repeated complaints about a pothole on his street went unheard.

"Our town is riddled with potholes, but the one on the pedestrian crossing was just inexcusable," Trenta shared with Italy 24 Press News. "I spent more time buying the materials than fixing the hole - a total of thirty minutes. The job turned out quite well. I was expecting reimbursement for the 14 euros I invested, not punishment."

In a surprising turn of events, Trenta's commendable act of community service was met with a hefty fine of €882 ($959). According to The Guardian, he posted a photo on a Facebook group, showing a letter from the police accusing him of breaching the highway code. The letter demanded that he restore the pothole to its former state.

However, Trenta is standing his ground. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, he revealed plans to file a counter-complaint against the town council for negligence.