Italy Cancels Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola as Flooding Devastates Region
Several people are dead and thousands have been evacuated in Northern Italy.
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was canceled Wednesday due to the devastating flooding that is taking place.
Formula 1 announced the cancelation in a statement, saying that it was the result of discussions between authorities in Italy and Formula 1 officials.
"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel, and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," the statement said. "It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."
- ‘The Boss Must Go On’: Springsteen Plays Concert in Flood-Ravaged Italy
- Flooding Makes Northern Italy ‘Unrecognizable’ as Thousands Evacuate, 8 Dead
- Northern Italy Hit by Mass Flooding and Mudslides; Formula One Grand Prix Cancelled
- ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Is the Ultimate Travel Guide to Dreamy Italian Locations
- Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker
The AlphaTauri team, which is based in nearby Faenza said it was “very concerned” about the unfolding situation. It said its factory is currently unaffected and said everything is being done to ensure the safety of its employees and their families.
It earlier asked for donations to help the people of Faenza who have been affected by the flooding.
Northern Italy saw catastrophic flooding on Wednesday after 14 rivers broke their banks. At least three people were killed and some 5,000 forced to evacuate after days of heavy rain.
"Much of our territory is unrecognizable," said regional chief Stefano Bonaccini, urging people to head to higher ground and avoid being anywhere near the rivers.
The rainfall continued Wednesday and authorities warned that the situation could worsen. Deputy head of the Civil Protection Agency, Titti Postiglione, told SkyTG24 news that the situation was "very, very complicated."
