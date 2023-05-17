The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Italy Cancels Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola as Flooding Devastates Region

    Several people are dead and thousands have been evacuated in Northern Italy.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was canceled Wednesday due to the devastating flooding that is taking place.

    Formula 1 announced the cancelation in a statement, saying that it was the result of discussions between authorities in Italy and Formula 1 officials.

    "The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel, and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," the statement said. "It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

    Read More

    The AlphaTauri team, which is based in nearby Faenza said it was “very concerned” about the unfolding situation.  It said its factory is currently unaffected and said everything is being done to ensure the safety of its employees and their families.

    It earlier asked for donations to help the people of Faenza who have been affected by the flooding.

    Northern Italy saw catastrophic flooding on Wednesday after 14 rivers broke their banks. At least three people were killed and some 5,000 forced to evacuate after days of heavy rain.

    "Much of our territory is unrecognizable," said regional chief Stefano Bonaccini, urging people to head to higher ground and avoid being anywhere near the rivers.

    The rainfall continued Wednesday and authorities warned that the situation could worsen. Deputy head of the Civil Protection Agency, Titti Postiglione, told SkyTG24 news that the situation was "very, very complicated."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.