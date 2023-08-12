Italian Restaurant Charges Family $2 ‘Clean-Up’ Fee After Mom Uses Small Plate to Split Meal With Child
The restaurant's online reviews have tanked following the circulation of the receipt
A restaurant in a tourist hotspot on the Italian Riviera has come under fire after a picture of a receipt charging a mother a 2 euro ($2.19) “sharing” fee circulated online.
Osteria del Cavolo in Finale Ligure, Italy, reportedly charged the “sharing saucer” fee after a mother asked for an extra plate so she could give her 3-year-old daughter some of her pesto pasta, according to Italian journalist and actress Selvaggia Lucarelli, who posted a picture of the receipt to multiple social media sites.
The charge quickly drew condemnation from people online. Giovanni Toti, regional governor, even joined the discourse, calling the extra charge “wrong,” but otherwise defending the area’s restaurant workers for contributing to the economy.
The owner of the restaurant, 76-year-old Ida Germano was quick to justify the service fee.
“Work must be remunerated,” Germano said on an Italian morning news program, per a translation from local outlet Il Messaggero. She explained that the extra plate created another dish for the restaurant to clean, and staff deserved to be compensated for the additional work.
The restaurant’s online ratings took a hit after the image circulated online, but Germano said she is proud of her work at the restaurant and “would have suffered more if they had criticized the food,” according to the news outlet.
It seems the restaurant is not the only one in the country to be criticized for its service charges. Earlier this week, a bar in Lake Como sparked outrage for charging a customer 2 euros to cut a sandwich in half.
