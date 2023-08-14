Italian Restaurant Charges Customers $22 to Slice Birthday Cake They Brought From Home - The Messenger
Italian Restaurant Charges Customers $22 to Slice Birthday Cake They Brought From Home

A reasonable charge or shameless robbery? Depends on who you ask

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Customers were shocked to be charged nearly $22 for a restaurant to cut a cake they broughtGetty Images

A restaurant in Italy has sparked an online debate after a group discovered that they had been charged €20.00 ($21.88) for the restaurant's cake-cutting service.

In Palermo, Sicily, a family chose to celebrate at Osteria del Cavolo and brought along their own cake for the occasion. However, when the bill arrived, they were taken aback to find an additional charge of 20 Euros labeled as 'Servizio Torta' or 'Cake Service.'

As revealed in the receipt shared by the Daily Mail, the family was billed €1 per person, amounting to a total of €20 for the entire group.

The issue of what expenses a restaurant should or should not impose remains a point of contention. Just last June, a bar located at Italy's exclusive Lake Como reportedly demanded two euros ($2.19) to cut a toasted sandwich.

While some argue that a group should not be obligated to pay for a cake-cutting service for an item they brought themselves, others contend that it's reasonable for a restaurant to levy a fee when patrons bring their own food or beverages, akin to a corkage fee.

