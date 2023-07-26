Italian Mourners Forced to Abandon Coffin During Wake As Wildfires Rage

Mourners attending a wake in Sicily were interrupted by a wildfire that suddenly descended on their neighborhood, local outlet LiveSicilia reported.



In their rush to escape the flames, the congregants had to leave the coffin behind. It was reportedly obliterated in the blaze, which spread to the Borgo Nuovo district in Palermo, Sicily's capital. Police armed with buckets of water saved the mourners later that afternoon.



One resident told LiveSicilia that the scene was like something out of "World War III." Hundreds of families were forced to flee their homes.



At least seven people were killed by fires and other extreme weather in one 24-hour span this week as temperatures in parts of Sicily rose above 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, according to The Guardian. More than 200 people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"We were surrounded by fire," one resident in San Martino della Scale, a village outside of Palermo where at least one resident died, told Italy's Ansa news agency. "We were surrounded by fire."



"We spent the night in the square," the resident added. "They were terrible hours."



Palermo's airport and at least one highway were briefly closed as firefighters battled some 55 conflagrations. Hundreds of firefighters from around the country are expected to soon join the rescue effort.



Italy has been dealing with an onslaught of severe weather this summer, including storms with strong winds and massive chunks of hail, with some so large they destroyed the nose of a Delta plane, forcing an emergency landing.