Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel Accident

A 74-year-old Italian man was crushed to death by thousands of wheels of cheese after authorities said a shelf broke in his warehouse.
The BBC reported that Giacomo Chipparini was working on Sunday in a warehouse in the Lombardy region when a shelf collapsed, leading to a domino effect that dropped down thousands of wheels of Parmesan-style cheese, each weighing about 84 pounds.
Firefighter Antonio Dusi told AFP that it took them 12 hours to find Chipparini's body after they "had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand," as reported by The Guardian.
A local resident told Italian media that the collapse sounded "like thunder" as some of the cheese wheels reportedly fell from heights as high as 33 feet.
A neighbor described Chipparini as "very supportive ... and generous" to Italian media. They shared that he had lost a child decades ago.
The collapse is believed to have caused more than $7.7 million in economic losses. Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported that Chipparini's company had been producing cheese since 2006 and typically made about 15,000 wheels of cheese a year.
