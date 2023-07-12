Italian Judge Rules Groping Is Not Sexual Assault If It Lasts Less than 10 Seconds

An Italian court has ruled in favor of a school caretaker accused of groping a teenage girl, arguing that the action "does not constitute a crime" because it lasted less than ten seconds.

This ruling has sparked outrage across Italian social media, where numerous prominent influencers have openly condemned the court.

The incident took place in April 2022 when the 17-year-old was a student at a high school in Rome. She reported that as she was climbing the stairs to class, she felt someone touch her.

"The caretaker approached from behind without uttering a word. He slid his hands down my trousers and inside my underwear,” the girl revealed to the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

"He groped my bottom. Then, he lifted me up – causing pain in my private areas,” she further explained.

Upon turning around, she recognized the school’s caretaker, a 66-year-old man named Antonio Avola.

“Love, you know I was joking,” Avola reportedly said to her, according to the BBC.

The prosecutors aimed for a three-and-a-half-year sentence for Avola, but he was acquitted – despite his confession to touching the teenager.

The judges claimed that the incident was merely an "awkward maneuver without lust" and that ten seconds did not qualify as an assault, according to the the outlet.

The teenager expressed her anger about the ruling – especially as the judges concurred that the man’s actions were intended as a joke.

“For me, this is not a joke. This is not how an older man should 'joke' with a seventeen-year-old,” she told Corriere della Sera.

"I'm beginning to doubt whether I was right to trust the institutions. This is not justice," she added.

In response to the ruling, many Italians have been posting ten-second videos on social media, in which they touch their own bodies, to emphasize how long such a short period can feel.

“Who decides that 10 seconds is not a long time?” influencer Francesco Cicconetti pondered on Instagram.

“Who counts the seconds, when you're being harassed?"