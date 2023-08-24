Italian Hotel Guests Shocked to Find Bikini Model Covered in Chocolate Used as Buffet Centerpiece

Hotel guests expressed outrage after a woman covered in chocolate was "used as an object" at the center of a dessert display.
Federico Mazzieri of Milan visited the Voi Colonna Hotel in Golfo Aranci with his 14-year-old daughter last month. He was appalled to see a nearly nude woman being used as a dessert platter, according to reporting from L'unione Sarda.
Mazzieri voiced his displeasure on social media, where many users echoed his sentiment.
“Yesterday evening, after a beautiful day in which many people worked hard to make the many guests spend a carefree day, I am left speechless looking at this scene: a dessert buffet by the pool, on a table a girl 'in bathing suit' covered in chocolate, lying among the pastries,” wrote Federico Mazzieri.
He also mentioned that his daughter felt uncomfortable after witnessing the display. According to Mazzieri, she commented, “it sucks” to be a woman seeing another woman objectified in such a way.
Following Mazzieri's post on LinkedIn, the hotel responded with an apology.
“First of all, we would like to offer you, your family and in particular your daughter, as well as our customers, the most sincere apologies on behalf of all the Voi hotels management. We deeply regret this incident and wish to firmly reiterate that we never had any intention of representing values other than those we espouse. We are taking immediate action to address this incident constructively and to ensure that no customer needs to feel offended in any way in the future,” the statement read.
- Australian Bikini Models Say Miami’s Swim Week Was Too ‘Trashy’ This Year
- Homeless Vets, Wedding Guests Displaced From Hotel to be Used for Migrants
- Denver Hotel Allegedly Tells Long-Term Guests to Check Out Due to Taylor Swift Tour Stop
- America’s chocolate tastes weird to the rest of the world, but most of us don’t even notice
- Las Vegas Strip Hotel Sued After Live Bat Allegedly Found in Room, Guests Required Rabies Treatment
- Chocolate Milk Could Be Banned in Schools Under New Guidelines: Report
In his response, Mazzieri expressed his desire to have spoken with the management immediately after the incident. However, he was dismissed and told she was a “chocolate statue” with no further explanation.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews