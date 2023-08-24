Italian Hotel Guests Shocked to Find Bikini Model Covered in Chocolate Used as Buffet Centerpiece

Hotel guests expressed outrage after a woman covered in chocolate was "used as an object" at the center of a dessert display.

Federico Mazzieri of Milan visited the Voi Colonna Hotel in Golfo Aranci with his 14-year-old daughter last month. He was appalled to see a nearly nude woman being used as a dessert platter, according to reporting from L'unione Sarda.

Mazzieri voiced his displeasure on social media, where many users echoed his sentiment.

“Yesterday evening, after a beautiful day in which many people worked hard to make the many guests spend a carefree day, I am left speechless looking at this scene: a dessert buffet by the pool, on a table a girl 'in bathing suit' covered in chocolate, lying among the pastries,” wrote Federico Mazzieri.

He also mentioned that his daughter felt uncomfortable after witnessing the display. According to Mazzieri, she commented, “it sucks” to be a woman seeing another woman objectified in such a way.

Following Mazzieri's post on LinkedIn, the hotel responded with an apology.

“First of all, we would like to offer you, your family and in particular your daughter, as well as our customers, the most sincere apologies on behalf of all the Voi hotels management. We deeply regret this incident and wish to firmly reiterate that we never had any intention of representing values other than those we espouse. We are taking immediate action to address this incident constructively and to ensure that no customer needs to feel offended in any way in the future,” the statement read.

In his response, Mazzieri expressed his desire to have spoken with the management immediately after the incident. However, he was dismissed and told she was a “chocolate statue” with no further explanation.