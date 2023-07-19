Italian Hospitals See Return to Covid-Era Admission Levels, This Time for Heat Exhaustion - The Messenger
Italian Hospitals See Return to Covid-Era Admission Levels, This Time for Heat Exhaustion

Naples hospital records single-day admissions not seen since early days of pandemic

Christopher Gavin
Health personnel attend to a tourist struck ill by high temperatures at Colosseo area (Colosseum), during the ongoing heat wave with temperatures reaching 45 degrees on July 18, 2023 in Rome, Italy.Stefano Montesi/Corbis/Getty Images

As Europe endures a sweltering, record-breaking heat wave amid the peak of its tourist season, Italian hospitals have seen a surge in admissions for heat-related illnesses and other ailments spurred by the intense temperatures.

The Lazio region, which includes Rome, experienced a 20% jump in medical emergencies on Wednesday compared to one year ago, with increases in the numbers of respiratory and heart ailments reported, according to Reuters.

"What we are also noticing, linked to the heat, is an increase in admissions for psychiatric pathologies … even suicidal tendencies," said Giulio Maria Ricciuto, head of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) in Lazio.

The upticks come amid recent reports of tourists collapsing outside the Colosseum and similar scenes throughout southern Europe, as the continent navigates a heat wave that Italian meteorologists have dubbed Cerberus, a nod to the three-headed monster who guards the gates of Hell in Dante’s Inferno.

In southern Italy, temperatures were expected to hit about 118 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. On Tuesday, Sicily notched 115 degrees.

Fabio De Iaco, national head of SIMEU, told state news agency RAI that 15 to 25% of all emergency admissions in Italy were tied to the heat, Reuters reported Wednesday.

More than 230 patients were admitted to an emergency unit in Naples on Tuesday. The total was the highest number of admissions in a single day at the Cardarelli hospital since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020 strained hospitals across Italy, the news service reported.

Wednesday brought more of the same as another 219 patients required emergency care.

"Over the last nine days, the average has been 200 patients a day … an increase of around 30% in the (normal) number of admissions," the hospital said.

In Arezzo, an Etruscan city in Tuscany, the San Donato Hospital said admissions to its emergency room jumped by 10% in the last few days, according to Reuters.

Most of those patients are elderly, the hospital said.

"We have also had several non-professional athletes who had gone jogging despite the heat," said Maurizio Zanobetti, the hospital's director of emergency medicine.

According to Reuters, Italian authorities issued red weather alerts for 23 out of 27 of the country's largest cities on Wednesday.

Eighteen cities are under high alert for Thursday and Friday.

