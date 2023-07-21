Italian City Starts Removing Non-Biological LGBTQ+ Parents From Children’s Birth Certificates
The move came after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right government ordered city councils to stop registering the children of same-sex couples
An Italian city is removing the names of non-biological LGBTQ+ parents from their children's birth certificates, according to a report Friday.
The state prosecutor's office in Padua said 27 birth certificates were changed as of Thursday, according to CNN.
The move came after the far-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in March ordered Italy's city councils to stop registering the children of same-sex couples.
The prosecutor in Padua, Valeria Sanzari, followed up last month by ordering alterations to 33 birth certificates issued since 2017 to lesbian couples in the northern Italian city.
Their children were all born as a result of artificial insemination outside Italy, CNN reported.
Italy bans artificial insemination and adoption for same-sex couples, but allows those practices for heterosexuals, according to Reuters.
The country also outlaws surrogacy, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
A bill pending in Parliament would extend that law to cover couples who travel out of the country to have children via surrogacy.
The Padua birth certificates were issued under a directive from Mayor Sergio Giordani, who was elected in 2017 after pledging to remove the traditional designations of "mother" and "father," CNN said.
Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister, was elected in September when the right-wing Brothers of Italy party she co-founded in 2012 captured 26% of the vote amid record-low turnout.
The following month, she formed a government with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the anti-migrant League of Salvini.
The coalition is the first far-right government to run Italy since World War II.
With The Associated Press
