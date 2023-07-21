Italian City Starts Removing Non-Biological LGBTQ+ Parents From Children’s Birth Certificates - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Italian City Starts Removing Non-Biological LGBTQ+ Parents From Children’s Birth Certificates

The move came after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right government ordered city councils to stop registering the children of same-sex couples

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Italian city is removing the names of non-biological LGBTQ+ parents from their children's birth certificates, according to a report Friday.

The state prosecutor's office in Padua said 27 birth certificates were changed as of Thursday, according to CNN.

The move came after the far-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in March ordered Italy's city councils to stop registering the children of same-sex couples.

The prosecutor in Padua, Valeria Sanzari, followed up last month by ordering alterations to 33 birth certificates issued since 2017 to lesbian couples in the northern Italian city.

Read More

Their children were all born as a result of artificial insemination outside Italy, CNN reported.

Italy bans artificial insemination and adoption for same-sex couples, but allows those practices for heterosexuals, according to Reuters.

The country also outlaws surrogacy, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

A bill pending in Parliament would extend that law to cover couples who travel out of the country to have children via surrogacy.

The Padua birth certificates were issued under a directive from Mayor Sergio Giordani, who was elected in 2017 after pledging to remove the traditional designations of "mother" and "father," CNN said.

People holding placards that read: Parents, Not Criminals, and Gay Parents T-Shirts and Flags that read It's Love That Creates a Family join the demonstration against the criminalization of Gestation for Others (GPA) , on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy.
Protesters gather in Rome on June 19 to oppose a plan that would probibit Italians from traveling out of the country to have children via surrogacy.Simona Granati/Corbis via Getty Images

Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister, was elected in September when the right-wing Brothers of Italy party she co-founded in 2012 captured 26% of the vote amid record-low turnout.

The following month, she formed a government with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the anti-migrant League of Salvini.

The coalition is the first far-right government to run Italy since World War II.

With The Associated Press

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.