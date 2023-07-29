‘It Was Crushing’: Assistant Principal Recalls Attempt to Save Victim in Tragic Michigan School Shooting - The Messenger
‘It Was Crushing’: Assistant Principal Recalls Attempt to Save Victim in Tragic Michigan School Shooting

She recalled the death of junior student Tate Myre, who she said was lying face down on the floor of the hallway

Fatma Khaled
JWPlayer

During a two-day hearing that began on Thursday, Oxford High Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall recounted the events that unfolded during the tragic 2021 Michigan School shooting, and she specifically recalled her attempt to save a student she has known for over a decade. 

Her testimony came as part of a court hearing that will determine whether the shooter, Ethan Crumbley, would be sentenced to life in prison without parole based on evidence and testimonies.

The hearing, called a "Miller" hearing, is required for anyone facing a potential life sentence who has committed the crime before age of 18. Crumbley was 15 years old when he fatally shot four students and injured seven others in November, 2021. He was charged with counts of terrorism and first degree murder, Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said at the time.

Gibson-Marshall recalled the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre, a football player and a junior student, who she said was lying face down on the floor of the hallway after being fatally shot in the head, according to MLive.

She didn’t recognize Myre the first time she saw him on the floor lying behind a trash can, but she knew it was him once she rolled him over. 

Ethan Crumbley, 17, sits in court in Pontiac, Mich., on Thursday.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, sits in court in Pontiac, Mich..AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

“It was crushing and I had to help him. I just needed to save him for his mom,” Gibson-Marshall said in her testimony. “I could see that the bullet exited through his eye.”

Gibson-Marshall said she first met Myre when she was teaching his older brothers at an elementary school she worked at when he was 3 years old. He used to accompany his mother when she would pick up and drop off his brothers everyday at school at the time.

The assistant principal performed CPR on Myre and kept telling him that she “loved him and I needed him to hang with me.”

“I could taste his blood,” Gibson-Marshall emotionally testified. “There was so much blood. It was all over me. It took me a long time, months, probably almost a year, to get the taste of Tate’s blood out of my mouth.”

Attorneys representing Crumbley, who is now 17 years old, are expected to call in more witnesses to testify during the hearing that will resume on Tuesday.

The Messenger reached out to Ethan Crumbley’s attorney for comment.

