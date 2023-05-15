A senior IT specialist who's been on sick leave since 2008 unsuccessfully sued his employer, IBM United Kingdom Limited, for disability discrimination after not receiving a pay increase for 15 years.

Ian Clifford receives more than £54,000 ($67,500) a year through IBM's Health Plan, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

Clifford will continue to receive that amount until he turns 65. However, Clifford doesn't feel that figure is sufficient. He started working for Lotus Development in 2000, before it was acquired by IBM.

In 2012, Clifford took the company to an employment tribunal, claiming he hadn't received a raise or holiday pay since going on sick leave in 2008.

That grievance was resolved in 2013, when Clifford was added to the company's disability plan. But in early 2022, Clifford filed a new disability discrimination claim against IBM, arguing he has been mistreated since 2013, receiving no salary increase or any holiday bonuses in that time.

Clifford said the amount he was receiving from IBM had not been increased to reflect inflation.

According to the employment tribunal's ruling, Clifford's claims were dismissed late last month.

"The claim is that the absence of increase in salary is disability discrimination because it is less favorable treatment than afforded those not disabled," wrote Employment Judge Paul Housego.

"This contention is not sustainable because only the disabled can benefit from the plan. The disabled transferred to the Plan are treated more favorably than those not disabled, for they do not have to work. That this is by reason of disability does not alter that fact."

Housego concluded that "it is not disability discrimination that the Plan is not even more generous."

He added: "Even if the value of the £50,000 ($62,500) a year halved over 30 years, it is still a very substantial benefit. However, this is not the issue for, fundamentally, the terms of something given as a benefit to the disabled, and not available to those not disabled, cannot be less favorable treatment related to disability. It is more favorable treatment, not less."