Israel’s Top Judge Rushes Home to Hear Challenge to Law Curbing Judicial Powers

Esther Hayut had warned the new law would 'deal a fatal blow' to judicial independence

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Esther HayutTHOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

The head of Israel’s supreme court was rushing back to the country from Germany on Tuesday to hear possible challenges to a controversial new law curbing the court’s own power, local media said. 

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut had been leading a delegation of Israeli justices to Germany to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding. The senior jurists cut short their visit and were expected back in the country on Tuesday, the Kan public broadcaster reported. 

On Monday, amid widespread protests, Israel’s parliament passed a bill preventing the judiciary from using “reasonableness” as a criteria for examining government decisions. A watchdog group and opposition leader Yair Lapid said they would mount a legal challenge to the new law, which they claimed would leave the country without checks and balances.

The justices were heading home early “given the latest developments and in view of the petitions that have already been submitted,” they said  in a statement. 

Read More

The court challenge sets up a potential conflict between Israel’s branches of government: a single-house legislature, the Knesset, dominated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist coalition, and the courts, led by Hayut. 

In January, when the outlines of a proposed judicial overhaul were first made public, Hayut warned it would "deal a fatal blow" to judicial independence.

"The meaning of this plan is therefore to change the democratic identity of the country beyond recognition," she said. 

Hayut, the daughter of Romanian Holocaust survivors, was sworn in as president of the apex court in October 2017.

In a petition filed to the high court, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said the new judicial law “is unconstitutional because it fundamentally changes the basic structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the nature of the regime, while de facto abolishing the judiciary and seriously damaging the delicate fabric of the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances,” the Times of Israel reported

On Tuesday, the Israel Bar Association filed a 72-page petition charging the judicial overhaul “could cause irreversible damage” to the rule of law and to the separation of powers. The bar association called for an immediate hearing.

