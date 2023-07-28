Israel’s Netanyahu Refuses to Say He Will Abide by Potential Supreme Court Challenge to Controversial Law
The Israeli leader’s controversial judicial reforms have sparked widespread protests in the country
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to pledge that he would accept any potential Supreme Court ruling striking down his government’s controversial judicial reform law, setting the stage for continued tensions in the country.
Speaking with CNN, Netanyahu said any such ruling could plunge Israel into “uncharted territory.”
His remarks came days after his government pushed through reforms to curb the top court’s powers, despite heavy protests opposing the measures. The judicial reforms are part of a deeply contentious package of changes to the courts sought by Netanyahu’s far-right governing coalition.
“What you’re talking about is a situation, or potential situation, where in American terms, the United States’ Supreme Court would take a constitutional amendment and say that it’s unconstitutional,” Netanyahu told CNN when asked about a potential ruling striking down the reforms.
- Israel’s Chief Justice Says ‘It Is Clear’ Controversial Law Was Passed to Shield Netanyahu
- Israeli Law Pits Netanyahu Against Military – and Commanders Are Worried
- Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Pacemaker Amid Widespread Protests Across Israel
- Netanyahu Reverses Course, Says He Won’t Pursue Full Judicial Overhaul
- Netanyahu just pulled off another incredible comeback. Here’s what it means for Israel and the US.
“That’s the kind of… spiral that you’re talking about, and I hope we don’t get to that.”
The Supreme Court has said it will hear appeals challenging the new law in September, according to CNN.
Amid questions about what the reforms mean for the future of Israel’s democracy, Netanyahu sought to compare the situation in Israel with the debate in the U.S. about its own Supreme Court.
“You have an internal debate in the United States right now, about the powers of the Supreme Court about whether it’s abusing its power, whether you should curtail it,” the Israeli leader said.
“Does that make the American democracy not a democracy? Does that make that debate unworthy? Does that make that that issue, a symbol of the fact that you’re moving to some dictatorship personally?”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews