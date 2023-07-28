Israel’s Netanyahu Refuses to Say He Will Abide by Potential Supreme Court Challenge to Controversial Law - The Messenger
Israel’s Netanyahu Refuses to Say He Will Abide by Potential Supreme Court Challenge to Controversial Law

The Israeli leader’s controversial judicial reforms have sparked widespread protests in the country

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to pledge that he would accept any potential Supreme Court ruling striking down his government’s controversial judicial reform law, setting the stage for continued tensions in the country.  

Speaking with CNN, Netanyahu said any such ruling could plunge Israel into “uncharted territory.” 

His remarks came days after his government pushed through reforms to curb the top court’s powers, despite heavy protests opposing the measures. The judicial reforms are part of a deeply contentious package of changes to the courts sought by Netanyahu’s far-right governing coalition.

“What you’re talking about is a situation, or potential situation, where in American terms, the United States’ Supreme Court would take a constitutional amendment and say that it’s unconstitutional,”  Netanyahu told CNN when asked about a potential ruling striking down the reforms. 

Benjamin Netanyahu seen on July 5 2023
Benjamin Netanyahu seen on July 5 2023JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

“That’s the kind of… spiral that you’re talking about, and I hope we don’t get to that.”

The Supreme Court has said it will hear appeals challenging the new law in September, according to CNN. 

Amid questions about what the reforms mean for the future of Israel’s democracy, Netanyahu sought to compare the situation in Israel with the debate in the U.S. about its own Supreme Court. 

“You have an internal debate in the United States right now, about the powers of the Supreme Court about whether it’s abusing its power, whether you should curtail it,” the Israeli leader said.

“Does that make the American democracy not a democracy? Does that make that debate unworthy? Does that make that that issue, a symbol of the fact that you’re moving to some dictatorship personally?” 

