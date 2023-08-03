Israel’s Chief Justice Says ‘It Is Clear’ Controversial Law Was Passed to Shield Netanyahu

Israel’s top judge said Thursday that “it is clear” a new law barring the removal of a prime minister if he’s convicted of a crime was enacted for the benefit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As a compromise, a three-judge Supreme Court panel suggested that implementation of the law might be delayed until the next session of Israel’s parliament.
In March, Netanyahu’s ruling far-right coalition passed an amendment to Israel’s quasi-constitutional "basic law" limiting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be deemed unfit and removed from office.
Under the amendment, a criminal conviction no longer justifies action by the attorney general or the high court.
- Israel’s Netanyahu Refuses to Say He Will Abide by Potential Supreme Court Challenge to Controversial Law
- Israeli Parliament Passes Controversial Judicial Law Over Heavy Protests
- Israeli Law Pits Netanyahu Against Military – and Commanders Are Worried
- Israel’s Economy Pays the Price for the Government’s Judicial Reform
- Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Pacemaker Amid Widespread Protests Across Israel
Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate corruption cases. The cases have “no end in sight,” the Haaretz newspaper said in February.
Thursday’s hearing took place amid intense polarization in Israel over a slate of changes to Israel’s judiciary that critics say will limit oversight of the country’s unicameral legislature, the Knesset, and remove checks and balances from the government.
Thousands of reservists have threatened to avoid military duty over the judicial overhaul and hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest.
Netanyahu’s allies say they are restraining an activist judiciary. "There's a desire here to create a judicial dictatorship," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told public broadcaster Kan.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an advocacy group, challenged the March legislation at the high court, arguing that it "constituted another transition toward dictatorship" and "set a dangerous new precedent (whereby) the person possessing the premiership can change constitutional arrangements as convenient given the majority he has to hand."
Hayut and two other justices, Uzi Vogelman, and Isaac Amit, asked lawyers for the government and for the advocacy group if delaying implementation of the amendment was a possible substitute for striking it down, the Times of Israel reported.
“Perhaps there is an alternative, maybe the amendment to the law could apply only from the next Knesset,” Vogelman said.
Members of the governing coalition said the court had no right to hear a challenge to the country’s basic law.
“If the supreme court rejects basic laws, they are in fact breaking the law,” Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement to Hebrew-language media.
But Vogelman said the March amendment was within the court's purview. The panel did not issue a decision after the five-hour hearing.
In September, the full 15-member court will hear challenges to a divisive law passed in July curbing its powers to review government decisions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews