Israel’s Chief Justice Says ‘It Is Clear’ Controversial Law Was Passed to Shield Netanyahu - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Israel’s Chief Justice Says ‘It Is Clear’ Controversial Law Was Passed to Shield Netanyahu

A change to Israel's basic law would keep the prime minister in power even if he's convicted of corruption

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A woman holds a placard with a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as the right wing holds a rally to support the government’s judicial overhaul on July 23, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel’s top judge said Thursday that “it is clear” a new law barring the removal of a prime minister if he’s convicted of a crime was enacted for the benefit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As a compromise, a three-judge Supreme Court panel suggested that implementation of the law might be delayed until the next session of Israel’s parliament.

In March, Netanyahu’s ruling far-right coalition passed an amendment to Israel’s quasi-constitutional "basic law" limiting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be deemed unfit and removed from office. 

Under the amendment, a criminal conviction no longer justifies action by the attorney general or the high court.

Read More

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate corruption cases. The cases have “no end in sight,” the Haaretz newspaper said in February. 

Thursday’s hearing took place amid intense polarization in Israel over a slate of changes to Israel’s judiciary that critics say will limit oversight of the country’s unicameral legislature, the Knesset, and remove checks and balances from the government.

Thousands of reservists have threatened to avoid military duty over the judicial overhaul and hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest. 

Netanyahu’s allies say they are restraining an activist judiciary. "There's a desire here to create a judicial dictatorship," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told public broadcaster Kan.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an advocacy group, challenged the March legislation at the high court, arguing that it "constituted another transition toward dictatorship" and "set a dangerous new precedent (whereby) the person possessing the premiership can change constitutional arrangements as convenient given the majority he has to hand."

Hayut and two other justices, Uzi Vogelman, and Isaac Amit, asked lawyers for the government and for the advocacy group if delaying implementation of the amendment was a possible substitute for striking it down, the Times of Israel reported. 

“Perhaps there is an alternative, maybe the amendment to the law could apply only from the next Knesset,” Vogelman said.

Members of the governing coalition said the court had no right to hear a challenge to the country’s basic law.

“If the supreme court rejects basic laws, they are in fact breaking the law,” Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement to Hebrew-language media.

But Vogelman said the March amendment was within the court's purview. The panel did not issue a decision after the five-hour hearing.

In September, the full 15-member court will hear challenges to a divisive law passed in July curbing its powers to review government decisions. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.