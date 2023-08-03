Israel’s Chief Justice Says ‘It Is Clear’ Controversial Law Was Passed to Shield Netanyahu

Israel’s top judge said Thursday that “it is clear” a new law barring the removal of a prime minister if he’s convicted of a crime was enacted for the benefit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As a compromise, a three-judge Supreme Court panel suggested that implementation of the law might be delayed until the next session of Israel’s parliament.

In March, Netanyahu’s ruling far-right coalition passed an amendment to Israel’s quasi-constitutional "basic law" limiting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be deemed unfit and removed from office.

Under the amendment, a criminal conviction no longer justifies action by the attorney general or the high court.

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate corruption cases. The cases have “no end in sight,” the Haaretz newspaper said in February.

Thursday’s hearing took place amid intense polarization in Israel over a slate of changes to Israel’s judiciary that critics say will limit oversight of the country’s unicameral legislature, the Knesset, and remove checks and balances from the government.



Thousands of reservists have threatened to avoid military duty over the judicial overhaul and hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest.

Netanyahu’s allies say they are restraining an activist judiciary. "There's a desire here to create a judicial dictatorship," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told public broadcaster Kan.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an advocacy group, challenged the March legislation at the high court, arguing that it "constituted another transition toward dictatorship" and "set a dangerous new precedent (whereby) the person possessing the premiership can change constitutional arrangements as convenient given the majority he has to hand."

Hayut and two other justices, Uzi Vogelman, and Isaac Amit, asked lawyers for the government and for the advocacy group if delaying implementation of the amendment was a possible substitute for striking it down, the Times of Israel reported.

“Perhaps there is an alternative, maybe the amendment to the law could apply only from the next Knesset,” Vogelman said.

Members of the governing coalition said the court had no right to hear a challenge to the country’s basic law.

“If the supreme court rejects basic laws, they are in fact breaking the law,” Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement to Hebrew-language media.



But Vogelman said the March amendment was within the court's purview. The panel did not issue a decision after the five-hour hearing.



In September, the full 15-member court will hear challenges to a divisive law passed in July curbing its powers to review government decisions.