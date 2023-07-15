Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Will Remain Hospitalized Overnight

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be staying in a hospital overnight, after being treated earlier Saturday for dehydration.

Journalist Barak Ravid, Axios' Middle East Correspondent, Tweeted that the decision was made on the advice of Netanyahu's doctors.

The Prime Minister appeared in a video Saturday, saying he felt very good despite seeking medical care earlier after experiencing dizziness.

"Yesterday I spent time with my wife at the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat and water. Wasn't a good idea," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their concern, thank God I feel good."

Israel is in the midst of a summer heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius (mid-90s Fahrenheit).

Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

The Jerusalem Post reported that there is no Acting Prime Minister currently, meaning no minister immediately available to run the country if Netanyahu were for some reason unable to do his job.

However, the PM has not been declared incapacitated despite being hospitalized, according to the news outlet.

One reporter suggested Justice Minister Yariv Lavin could take over should the PM lose consciousness again.

Netanyahu has led Israel since 2009, after a previous stint as Prime Minister from 1996 through 1999.