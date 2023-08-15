Israeli Journalist Says United Airlines Pressured Her to Change Seats After Ultra-Orthodox Men Complained - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Israeli Journalist Says United Airlines Pressured Her to Change Seats After Ultra-Orthodox Men Complained

A flight attendant reportedly threatened that the plane would land in Egypt if the woman refused to give up her seat

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Israeli broadcast news correspondent is accusing United Airlines staff of scolding and shaming her after she refused to accommodate a group of male ultra-Orthodox passengers who'd requested that they not sit next to a woman on a flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Newark Liberty.

In a tweet, Neria Kraus, a journalist for Israel's Channel 13 News based in the U.S., said a Hebrew-speaking flight attendant told her it would be her fault if the New York-bound airliner didn't leave on time — and threatened that the plane would have to make a stop in Egypt if she didn't cooperate.

"I refused to move because I'm a woman. This is pure discrimination," Kraus alleged to Tel Aviv-based outlet Haaretz. "I was humiliated in front of the entire airplane because of my gender."

Neria Kraus claims that a United Airlines stewardess yelled at her after she refused to change her seat to accommodate a group of ultra-Orthodox men on a flight to Israel.
Neria Kraus claims that a United Airlines stewardess yelled at her after she refused to change her seat to accommodate a group of ultra-Orthodox men on a flight to Israel.Neria Kraus/YouTube/Screenshot

Kraus thanked two other passengers, who offered their support and reassured her that she had done nothing wrong.

The man who'd asked to switch seats eventually found a different woman to switch with, and the flight continued as planned, Haaretz reported.

United Airlines responded to Kraus' tweet, writing, "We deeply apologize for this interaction and would like to look into this further."

But in a statement to The Messenger, the airline implied there was no significant interruption.

"We offered the customer another seat — which was declined," said a spokesperson for United. "The flight departed for New York/Newark and is expected to arrive on time."

Similar flight delays took place in 2014 and 2018 after ultra-Orthodox men approached women and asked them to move.

Read More

Women in Israel have also been asked to relocate to the back of buses or avoid public transportation altogether, according to Haaretz.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.