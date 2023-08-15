Israeli Journalist Says United Airlines Pressured Her to Change Seats After Ultra-Orthodox Men Complained

An Israeli broadcast news correspondent is accusing United Airlines staff of scolding and shaming her after she refused to accommodate a group of male ultra-Orthodox passengers who'd requested that they not sit next to a woman on a flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Newark Liberty.



In a tweet, Neria Kraus, a journalist for Israel's Channel 13 News based in the U.S., said a Hebrew-speaking flight attendant told her it would be her fault if the New York-bound airliner didn't leave on time — and threatened that the plane would have to make a stop in Egypt if she didn't cooperate.

"I refused to move because I'm a woman. This is pure discrimination," Kraus alleged to Tel Aviv-based outlet Haaretz. "I was humiliated in front of the entire airplane because of my gender."



Neria Kraus claims that a United Airlines stewardess yelled at her after she refused to change her seat to accommodate a group of ultra-Orthodox men on a flight to Israel. Neria Kraus/YouTube/Screenshot

Kraus thanked two other passengers, who offered their support and reassured her that she had done nothing wrong.



The man who'd asked to switch seats eventually found a different woman to switch with, and the flight continued as planned, Haaretz reported.

United Airlines responded to Kraus' tweet, writing, "We deeply apologize for this interaction and would like to look into this further."



But in a statement to The Messenger, the airline implied there was no significant interruption.



"We offered the customer another seat — which was declined," said a spokesperson for United. "The flight departed for New York/Newark and is expected to arrive on time."



Similar flight delays took place in 2014 and 2018 after ultra-Orthodox men approached women and asked them to move.

Women in Israel have also been asked to relocate to the back of buses or avoid public transportation altogether, according to Haaretz.