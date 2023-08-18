Israeli Cops Accused of Branding Palestinian’s Face with Star of David, Insist They Used ‘Reasonable Force’

Israeli Police allegedly beat and branded a Palestinian man with the Star of David, according to The Times of Isreal.
The Times reported that the man was a refugee camp resident accused of drug trafficking offenses. He was reportedly arrested in East Jerusalem on Wednesday and brought to a court hearing the following day.
During that Thursday hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, the man’s attorney alleged he suffered police brutality. The officers allegedly blindfolded the man and beat him repeatedly across his entire body. They also allegedly branded his face with the Star of David, a Jewish religious symbol.
A Ynet news site claims that the brand was visible during the man’s court appearance and that he was covered in bruises, the Times of Israel reports. The news site also says that while 16 officers took part in the arrest, none of them had their body cameras on at the time, supposedly to hide what actually took place.
The man’s attorney reportedly said that the event was “a grave case of intentional violence and humiliation of a detainee by police” and demanded an investigation into the officer’s actions.
“As a law-abiding country, we must not put up with the phenomenon of police brutality. In this case, the nature of the injuries raises a strong suspicion that they were racially motivated,” Wadim Shub, from the Public Defender’s office, said in a statement according to the Times of Isreal.
- Everything to Know About David Corenswet, DC’s New Superman
- Roger Waters’ German Shows Incite Controversy With Nazi-Esque Imagery
- Violent Crime Is Actually Down, But Cops Still Need Help
- Violence Ebbs in France as Killer Cop Receives More Than $920,000 in Donations
- ‘Shazam! 2’ Star Zachary Levi Doesn’t Want Us to Watch Hollywood ‘Garbage’
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New Play
Judge Amir Shaked is said to have “expressed his horror over the police’s conduct” and reportedly ordered the case of alleged excessive force to be investigated by the Police Internal Investigations Department.
In a statement issued by Israeli Police, it’s said that the man resisted arrest and police responded with “reasonable force.”
The Times of Isreal provided a photo of the alleged victim’s face, where the brand was still visible.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews