Israeli Cops Accused of Branding Palestinian’s Face with Star of David, Insist They Used ‘Reasonable Force’

Israeli Police allegedly beat and branded a Palestinian man with the Star of David, according to The Times of Isreal.

The Times reported that the man was a refugee camp resident accused of drug trafficking offenses. He was reportedly arrested in East Jerusalem on Wednesday and brought to a court hearing the following day.

During that Thursday hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, the man’s attorney alleged he suffered police brutality. The officers allegedly blindfolded the man and beat him repeatedly across his entire body. They also allegedly branded his face with the Star of David, a Jewish religious symbol.

A Ynet news site claims that the brand was visible during the man’s court appearance and that he was covered in bruises, the Times of Israel reports. The news site also says that while 16 officers took part in the arrest, none of them had their body cameras on at the time, supposedly to hide what actually took place.

The man’s attorney reportedly said that the event was “a grave case of intentional violence and humiliation of a detainee by police” and demanded an investigation into the officer’s actions.

“As a law-abiding country, we must not put up with the phenomenon of police brutality. In this case, the nature of the injuries raises a strong suspicion that they were racially motivated,” Wadim Shub, from the Public Defender’s office, said in a statement according to the Times of Isreal.

Judge Amir Shaked is said to have “expressed his horror over the police’s conduct” and reportedly ordered the case of alleged excessive force to be investigated by the Police Internal Investigations Department.

In a statement issued by Israeli Police, it’s said that the man resisted arrest and police responded with “reasonable force.”

The Times of Isreal provided a photo of the alleged victim’s face, where the brand was still visible.