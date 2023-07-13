Israel to Evict Man Who Spent 50 Years Sculpting Own Home in Beachside Cave

A man who has dedicated half a century to building his own home in a cave on the coast of Israel is facing homelessness after the government served him an eviction notice.

Nissim Kahlon said he began carving the cave in 1973 and has lived there ever since.

“I am not leaving here. I am ready for them to bury me here,” Kahlon told the Associated Press. “I have nowhere to go; I have no other home.”

Nissim Kahlon gets up from his bed in his home chiseled out of the sandstone cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean sea in Herzliya, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Over half a century, Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth filled with chiseled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and mysterious chambers. Fifty years after Kahlon moved into the home, Israel's Environmental Protection Agency has served him an eviction notice, claiming the structure threatens Israel's coastline. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry stated that Kahlon's home is illegal and threatens the coastline. He has until the end of the month to appeal the decision.

The home features tunnels, mosaic floors, staircases, plumbing, a phone line, and lighting in multiple rooms. Kahlon used many recycled materials throughout the cave, including wood, metal, ceramic, and stone.

“There’s no waste here, only material — that’s the logic,” he said. “Everything is useful; there’s no trash.”

Kahlon welcomes people into his home, which has become a popular destination over the years.

The Israeli government originally issued a demolition order in 1974, but it was never completed. Kahlon said this is the first time the government has expressed interest in destroying his home since that order.

Nissim Kahlon's home, chiseled out of the sandstone cliffs, overlooks the Mediterranean sea in Herzliya, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Over half a century, Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth filled with chiseled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and mysterious chambers. Fifty years after Kahlon moved into the home, Israel's Environmental Protection Agency has served him an eviction notice, claiming the structure threatens Israel's coastline AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Nissim Kahlon’s home, chiseled out of the sandstone cliffs, overlooks the Mediterranean sea in Herzliya, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Over half a century, Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth filled with chiseled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and mysterious chambers. Fifty years after Kahlon moved into the home, Israel’s Environmental Protection Agency has served him an eviction notice, claiming the structure threatens Israel’s coastline. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Kahlon never obtained a building permit and the city ordered him to shut down a beachfront restaurant he had opened many years ago.

The Environmental Protection Ministry stated that Kahlon created "significant damage to the cliff, endangered the public, and reduced the beach for public passage."

They added that the Herzliya municipality has found housing for Kahlon.

Kahlon plans to appeal the decision, and his friends and family have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his legal defense.