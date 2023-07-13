Israel to Evict Man Who Spent 50 Years Sculpting Own Home in Beachside Cave
'I have nowhere to go,' Nissim Kahlon claims
A man who has dedicated half a century to building his own home in a cave on the coast of Israel is facing homelessness after the government served him an eviction notice.
Nissim Kahlon said he began carving the cave in 1973 and has lived there ever since.
“I am not leaving here. I am ready for them to bury me here,” Kahlon told the Associated Press. “I have nowhere to go; I have no other home.”
- Jenna Jameson Defends Using Instagram Filters at 50: ‘Everybody Uses Them’
- Innocent Man Who Spent 17 Years Behind Bars May Owe Prison Thousands for Room and Board
- Woman Receives Mystery Postcard Mailed Over 50 Years Ago — And Addressed to Man Who Died in 1988
- Millions of US Tenants Face Eviction as Rent Prices Soar
Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry stated that Kahlon's home is illegal and threatens the coastline. He has until the end of the month to appeal the decision.
The home features tunnels, mosaic floors, staircases, plumbing, a phone line, and lighting in multiple rooms. Kahlon used many recycled materials throughout the cave, including wood, metal, ceramic, and stone.
“There’s no waste here, only material — that’s the logic,” he said. “Everything is useful; there’s no trash.”
Kahlon welcomes people into his home, which has become a popular destination over the years.
The Israeli government originally issued a demolition order in 1974, but it was never completed. Kahlon said this is the first time the government has expressed interest in destroying his home since that order.
Kahlon never obtained a building permit and the city ordered him to shut down a beachfront restaurant he had opened many years ago.
The Environmental Protection Ministry stated that Kahlon created "significant damage to the cliff, endangered the public, and reduced the beach for public passage."
They added that the Herzliya municipality has found housing for Kahlon.
Kahlon plans to appeal the decision, and his friends and family have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his legal defense.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews