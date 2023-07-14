Israel Protests as Swedish Police OK Torah and Bible-Burning

Israel on Friday condemned police in Sweden for approving plans for a protester to burn copies of the Bible and the Torah in front of its embassy in Stockholm Saturday.
Last month, Sweden faced a storm of criticism from Muslim countries after allowing an Iraqi immigrant to burn pages from a Quran outside the Iraqi embassy.
Now, in keeping with the country’s free speech principles, police have approved an application for a tit-for-tat protest outside Israel’s cream-colored embassy at 1 p.m. Saturday – this one targeting the Christian and Jewish holy books.
Israeli officials called on Sweden to stop the event.
“As the President of the State of Israel, I condemned the burning of the Quran, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people,” Isaac Herzog said in a statement.
The Israeli foreign minister, Eli Cohen, urged Swedish officials to “prevent this despicable event and not to allow the burning of a Torah scroll.”
And the Council of Swedish Jewish Communities invoked the destruction of Jewish culture during the Nazi era, noting in a statement “our tragic European history links the burning of Jewish books with pogroms, expulsions, inquisitions and the Holocaust.”
In June, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian immigrant, burned a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkey’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkey to let it join NATO.
On July 3, Pope Francis told an interviewer in the United Arab Emirates that he deplored the burning of religious texts.
"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," Francis said. "I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.”
