ISIS Terror Group Names New Leader

ISIS named a new leader Thursday, months after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish forces had killed the terror group’s previous chief.

Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was named as the new leader of the terror group - also known as Islamic State - replacing Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, according to an announcement by an ISIS spokesman on the group’s Telegram messaging app channels.

ISIS did not specify when its previous leader was killed, according to a report by the Al Jazeera news network, saying only that he had been killed in “direct clashes” with the rival militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in northwestern Syria.

Turkey’s Erdogan had claimed in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed the previous ISIS chief after tracking him for “a long time.”

ISIS has claimed responsibility for hundreds of attacks but been in decline since a multinational military effort against the group began nearly a decade ago. That said, ISIS and its regional affiliates have continued to carry out attacks, including 2023 bombings in Syria, Afghanistan and Central Africa. The group's last major attack involving U.S. targets came in the last days of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, in August 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the Abbey Gate at Kabul Airport. 183 people were killed, including 13 American servicemen.