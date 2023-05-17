ISIS Sympathizer in 2017 NYC Truck Attack Will Hear From Victims at Sentencing

More than two dozen victims and family members are set to speak at the sentencing Wednesday of the Uzbekistan-born killer convicted in the deadly ISIS-inspired terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

But his own words won't be translated into English if he calls for more violence.

Sayfullo Saipov, 35, faces a mandatory life sentence because jurors split on whether to impose the death penalty following his March conviction for killing eight people -- including six tourists -- and injuring 10 others by racing a rented pickup truck along the Hudson River bike path in 2017.

In court papers Tuesday, prosecutors urged Manhattan federal Judge Vincent Broderick to slap Saipov with the harshest possible punishment "to send a message regarding how the U.S. justice system will treat those who attack innocent people in the name of brutal terrorist organizations or causes."

"Imposing consecutive sentences for each of the murder and attempted murder convictions will make clear that terrorist attacks on U.S. soil will be met with maximum punishment and no leniency," prosecutors wrote.

Most of the people scheduled to speak in court will be traveling from Argentina and Belgium and each is expected to spend about five minutes detailing the impact of Saipov's crimes on them, according to court papers filed last week.

A Tuesday submission by prosecutors included a two-page letter from the widow of Argentine tourist and father of three Hernan Mendoza.

Ana Evans said she was mystified that Saipov's life was spared by jurors who learned about his "atrocities" during the trial, which she attended.

"It is very paradoxical to see how they sought to save the life of the terrorist, when he killed by taking away the right to live from others," Evans wrote.

"The horror of his crimes reflected in the images, spoke for itself. The lifeless bodies lying in the darkness and solitude of the night reflected the same and frightening particularity, a terrifying form that showed the horror of what they experienced in their last moments of life.

"Inimitable positions, bent, deformed and shattered. as if they had been invertebrates, all their bones broken."

In a departure from normal practice, prosecutors sought to have the victims speak after any remarks from Saipov, but the judge denied that request "in accordance with the sentencing procedures set forth in recent death penalty sentencings."

Prosecutors will, however, ensure that Saipov doesn't violate the "special administrative measures" imposed on him to limit his communications by having an Uzbek linguist monitor his statements before they're translated.

"If the defendant makes any statements that violate his SAMs (by, for example, soliciting or encouraging violence by ISIS or others), the linguist will notify the Government, and the Government will promptly object before the statement is publicly translated into English by the courtroom interpreters," according to a May 11 court filing.