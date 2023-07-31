ISIS Claims Responsibility for Pakistan Suicide Bombing That Killed Dozens

The ISIS terror group claimed responsibility Monday for a devastating suicide bombing at a pre-election political rally in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people over the weekend.

The claim surfaced on the group’s Telegram channels, according to reports early on Monday morning.

Nearly 200 people were wounded in the bombing in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. The target was a rally Sunday by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban militant groups, as campaigning kicks off ahead of general elections slated for November.

Although ultra-conservative and with deep links to hardline Islamist outfits, the JUI-F is opposed to groups seeking to overthrow the Pakistani government.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Sunday’s bombing as a direct attack on the country’s democracy as it goes into election mode.

The run-up to the polls has already been overshadowed by claims and counter-claims among the country’s main political parties about meddling in the election by the Pakistani military—something that the country’s generals deny.

The attack, Sharif said Sunday, had targeted “the democratic system in Pakistan.” “Those responsible will be identified and punished,” he said.

“The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed.”