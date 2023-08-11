An ISIS sleeper cell ambush on a military bus in eastern Syria killed at least 23 government troops and wounded more than 10, a monitoring group said Friday.
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) called it the Islamic State’s “most violent attack in 2023.” The group said “tens” of soldiers were missing in the assault.
Syria’s state newswire confirmed the attack. “A number of soldiers were martyred and others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted their bus southeast of Deir Ezzor,” SANA reported.
The massacre happened near al-Mayadeen in the desert province of Deir Ezzor. One half of the province is controlled by Syrian forces supported by Iran and Russia; American-backed Kurdish fighters control the other. Both sides are fighting ISIS.
SOHR chief Rami Abdel Abdelrahman told Reuters the attack was likely carried out by sleeper cells left behind after the region was recaptured from Islamic State forces.
Last week the Islamic State named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader, replacing Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, who was reportedly killed by Turkish troops in April.
