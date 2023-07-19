Is This ‘On Hold’ Music the Most Heard Song in the World?

Amateur jazz musician Harriet Goldberg has cultivated a unique niche in the music world as the composer of one of the world's most popular "on hold" songs.
Capital One, Delta Airlines, Nasdaq, and the Kansas Unemployment Office all use her songs as hold music. The New York Times, which reported on Goldberg's prolific "on hold" music career this week, also counts itself as a client.
The former social worker said she has never played live and that few industry insiders know of her. However, her upbeat, jazzy instrumental, "My Time to Fly," might be one of the most-listened-to songs in the world. In her late 40s, Goldberg rekindled a childhood love of music and began working with renowned saxophonist Billy Novick to write new material.
- Stevie Nicks Says Taylor Swift Song Reminds Her of Late Bandmate Christine McVie
- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran for Use of Co-Writers
- Distributor Behind Music Heard on ‘Speak Now’ Misprint Hopes Taylor Swift Fans Are ‘Enchanted by the Blissful Electronica’
- Stevie Nicks Remembers Christine McVie in Sweet Tribute on Late Fleetwood Mac Member’s 80th Birthday
- Nick Carter Says He’s Still ‘Processing’ Brother Aaron’s Death: ‘It’s Been a Very Rough Year’
“She would show me her compositions and I would make suggestions to modify chord structure, melody and the like," Novick told the Times.
Goldberg, now 74, has released four self-published albums since 2002 with the help of Novick and other collaborators. Many of her songs contain lyrics, but she re-recorded some of them so that they could be used in movies and TV, earning placements in "Californication," "Hawaii 5-0," and other shows.
Released in 2011, "My Time to Fly" took off after it was licensed by Amazon Connect, a service that hosts call centers for tens of thousands of businesses around the world, according to the publication.
“It’s especially funny,” Goldberg said, “when I call my bank and get put on hold and it’s my own music that I have to listen to.” Amazon purchased the song for a four-figure flat fee, although Goldberg has earned a bit of additional money from streams and downloads. The song was even featured in a comedy skit for Japan's version of "Saturday Night Live" because it has become so well-known there.
“I’ve gotten many wonderful emails from around the world about the song,” she said. “The notoriety is very sweet, especially for a song that is thrust upon people as they are in what can turn into an unpleasant situation if it’s too long of a wait."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews