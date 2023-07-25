Is the Truth Out There? House Oversight Committee Intends to Find Out in Hearing

A Congressional panel will hold a hearing this week with multiple former military officials, including a whistleblower, about the existence of UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).
The House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs are set to hold a hearing Wednesday as federal legislators seek more information about whether the government has evidence of extraterrestrial life and technology.
The hearing will include testimony from U.S. Air Force veteran and former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency member David Grusch, who has accused the government of concealing information about UFOs; Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace; and Cmdr. David Fravor, a former Navy aviator, who claims he saw a UAP of some kind during a training mission in 2004.
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, has pushed for additional federal oversight hearings about potential evidence of UFOs and UAPs.
Burchett is not a member of the subcommittee that will host Wednesday’s hearing, but he is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and said in a statement last week that federal lawmakers are “done with the cover-ups.”
“The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it,” Burchett said in a news release by the House Oversight Committee about the hearing. “We’re bringing in credible witnesses who can provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth.”
Members of the Senate have also pushed for further information about UFO and UAP evidence, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, introducing an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act that would create a commission to declassify federal documents about UFOs and extraterrestrials.
Schumer and other Senators have indicated the amendment has bipartisan support.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on the House Oversight Committee website.
