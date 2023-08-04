Is Cash a Human Right? Austria Seeks to Enshrine Cash Payments in Constitution - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Is Cash a Human Right? Austria Seeks to Enshrine Cash Payments in Constitution

The far-right Freedom Party has made preserving the use of cash a central tenet of its campaign leading up to the country's 2024 elections

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer talks to the media during a summit in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on July 18, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The Chancellor of Austria has called upon the government to make an amendment that would ensure paying for products with cash remains a constitutional right.

"People in Austria have a right to cash," Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced in a statement," as reported by AP. “Everyone should have the opportunity to freely decide how and with what they wish to pay."

Even as much of the world adopts cashless payment systems, many Germans and Austrians continue to prefer cash. In a country of just 9.1 million people, around $51 billion is withdrawn from ATMs each year, according to the Austrian government.

The far-right Freedom Party has made preserving the use of cash a central tenet of its campaign leading up to Austria's 2024 elections.

Read More

Nehammer, a member of the center-right Austrian People's Party, denied caving to the demands of extremists. Instead, he insisted that he was being proactive while accusing the Freedom Party of "beating the drum a lot without actually doing anything for this."

The center-left Social Democrats, meanwhile, believe that the government should prioritize increasing the distribution of ATMs across the country rather than merely incorporating the word "cash" into its constitution.

Nehammer's administration plans to convene a roundtable discussion with finance industry leaders, government officials, and the country's central bank starting in September to finalize the conditions of the proposal.

The chancellor confirmed that Austria, which uses the Euro, will continue to allow digital transactions for those who prefer cashless methods.

An increasing number of Americans report similar preferences for using cash, with approximately 91.5% admitting to storing bank notes around their homes. Top hiding places include safes, fridges, suitcases, and closets.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.