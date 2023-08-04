Is Cash a Human Right? Austria Seeks to Enshrine Cash Payments in Constitution

The Chancellor of Austria has called upon the government to make an amendment that would ensure paying for products with cash remains a constitutional right.

"People in Austria have a right to cash," Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced in a statement," as reported by AP. “Everyone should have the opportunity to freely decide how and with what they wish to pay."

Even as much of the world adopts cashless payment systems, many Germans and Austrians continue to prefer cash. In a country of just 9.1 million people, around $51 billion is withdrawn from ATMs each year, according to the Austrian government.

The far-right Freedom Party has made preserving the use of cash a central tenet of its campaign leading up to Austria's 2024 elections.

Nehammer, a member of the center-right Austrian People's Party, denied caving to the demands of extremists. Instead, he insisted that he was being proactive while accusing the Freedom Party of "beating the drum a lot without actually doing anything for this."

The center-left Social Democrats, meanwhile, believe that the government should prioritize increasing the distribution of ATMs across the country rather than merely incorporating the word "cash" into its constitution.

Nehammer's administration plans to convene a roundtable discussion with finance industry leaders, government officials, and the country's central bank starting in September to finalize the conditions of the proposal.

The chancellor confirmed that Austria, which uses the Euro, will continue to allow digital transactions for those who prefer cashless methods.

An increasing number of Americans report similar preferences for using cash, with approximately 91.5% admitting to storing bank notes around their homes. Top hiding places include safes, fridges, suitcases, and closets.